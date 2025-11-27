As many push for new housing, Ogden mayor seeks site of former school to keep the land open

OGDEN — As clamoring for housing across Utah increases, Ogden Mayor Ben Nadolski plans to pursue acquisition of the site of a former school so the land can instead be used as a park.

It's what neighbors around the property have sought, and, in revealing his plans, the mayor stressed the importance of green space.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us to increase our access to open space and also to strengthen neighborhoods by providing access to parks, recreation and meaningful connections with one another," he said in a post on his mayoral Facebook page.

The Ogden School District last August declared the 4.23-acre site, former home of Taylor Canyon Elementary, as surplus property, paving the way for sale of the land, which could be worth perhaps $4 million. Neighbors subsequently banded together to press city officials to acquire the land so it could be maintained as public open space, and Nadolski is on board with the idea, notwithstanding the likely development potential of the real estate on Ogden's East Bench.

"We are beyond thrilled the mayor has heard us, worked with us and come to the decision to work with council to purchase and preserve this open space," said Stacia Ryder, one of the area residents who had pressed to keep the land open.

Chelsea Alexander, also involved in the campaign, hopes the plans, if they pan out, serve as "a springboard for more neighborhood togetherness."

Ogden Mayor Ben Nadolski will seek acquisition of the site of a former school, Taylor Canyon Elementary, so the land can be maintained as open space. Neighbors around the site have posted yard signs like these, pictured Wednesday, pressing for such action. (Photo: Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

Availability of housing is an issue in Ogden, like many Utah locales, and the ex-Taylor Canyon parcel is zoned for development of single-family homes. Twenty-plus homes, perhaps, could be built on the land, dividing its area, 4.23 acres, by the minimum allowable lot size allowed under current zoning, 6,000 square feet. New housing is sprouting on many other parcels around Ogden, though, and in his statement on Tuesday, Nadolski stressed the importance of maintaining open space.

More details on city efforts to buy the land will be forthcoming, "and in the meantime, let's keep advocating and supporting open space, parks, recreation," he said.

Taylor Canyon Elementary closed after the 2021-2022 school year and was demolished thereafter. The school district maintained the land as public open space but determined the property wouldn't be needed going forward for educational purposes, leading to the decision last August to sell it. Per state law, the city has first dibs at acquiring the land since it is part of a school district.

Zane Woolstenhulme, business administrator for the Ogden School District, told school officials at the August meeting that the Taylor Canyon land could be worth around $4 million. Presuming the city seeks to acquire it, the sides would have to negotiate a sale price, seeking input from appraisers. The Ogden City Council is scheduled to consider a resolution next Tuesday, Dec. 2, to pursue acquisition of the land, which would trigger negotiations.

"We know that this will be a marathon, not a sprint, and we look forward to our evolving collaboration across the many phases of the city's land acquisition and eventual efforts to enhance amenities," Ryder said.

Ogden Mayor Ben Nadolski will seek acquisition of the site of a former school, Taylor Canyon Elementary, so the land can be maintained as open space. The site is pictured Wednesday. (Photo: Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

Still, the neighbors who wanted to keep the land open are jubilant, even if the process is not yet complete. "This feels like a major step in the right direction. We are very pleased to have the mayor's support and hope that his proposal will be embraced by the council," said Elisa Bowman, also involved in the campaign.

Ogden School District officials approved plans last October to demolish another vacant school, the ex-Gramercy Elementary at 1270 Gramercy Ave. But school officials haven't yet decided if the district will keep the land or sell it. The school closed in 2019 due in part to declining enrollment, which also factored in the closure of Taylor Canyon.