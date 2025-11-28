UDOT launches weather and information website geared to travelers to the Ogden Valley

By Tim Vandenack, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 28, 2025 at 1:02 p.m.

 
The Utah Department of Transportation has launched a weather and information website geared to visitors to the ski resorts and other attractions of the Ogden Valley. The April 10 photo shows skiers at the Snowbasin resort in Weber County.

The Utah Department of Transportation has launched a weather and information website geared to visitors to the ski resorts and other attractions of the Ogden Valley. The April 10 photo shows skiers at the Snowbasin resort in Weber County. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — With its three ski resorts and other attractions, the Utah Department of Transportation has launched a new website to provide travelers to the Ogden Valley in Weber County with up-to-date weather information.

"Our goal is to give people the information they need to make safer, smarter travel decisions," said Becky Parker, the UDOT director of travel information. "Ogden Valley is a place Utahns love year-round, and this new resource will help everyone understand conditions before they go."

In addition to a website, ogdenvalley.udot.utah.gov, UDOT created X, Instagram and Facebook accounts that will also provide information about travel in the Ogden Valley, part of the agency's Roads to Rec program. The area east of Ogden, adjacent to the Wasatch Back, is home to the Powder Mountain, Snowbasin and Nordic Valley ski resorts, as well as Pineview and Causey reservoirs, popular draws.

The new website, launched on Monday, joins UDOT websites that provide information on travel in Little Cottonwood Canyon and Big Cottonwood Canyon, the area in and around Park City, and the zone around Zion National Park.

The website and social media accounts "will provide information for people heading up to the Ogden Valley for recreational purposes — real-time updates on road, weather, traffic and parking conditions," said UDOT spokesman Mitch Shaw. The website and social media accounts will remain active year-round because the area also draws visitors in warmer weather.

