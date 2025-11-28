Man accused of breaking into apartment, unwrapping Christmas gifts

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

BANGOR, Maine — A Maine man has been charged with aggravated criminal trespass after he was accused of breaking into a Bangor apartment and unwrapping Christmas presents.

Jose Harvey, 50, of Milford, was arrested Sunday morning after a person who lives in the apartment woke up and found him sleeping on their couch, according to police.

The Bangor Police Department said that officers responded to the apartment on State Street after the resident told police that Harvey refused to leave. Responding officers identified Harvey based on previous interactions, and police said Harvey could not provide a logical reason as to why he was in the apartment.

The resident confirmed that their doors were locked, but their bathroom window had been opened.

Police also said the resident had discovered that all of their Christmas gifts had been unwrapped near where Harvey was found on the couch.

"Surprises like this don't put any of us in a festive mood, but even the Grinch figured out the chimney is always an option," Bangor police said in a Facebook post.

Bangor police reminded people to lock their doors and windows. They also advised residents not to leave gifts and packages in vehicles, and to keep presents out of sight while shopping.