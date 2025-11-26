20,000 people without power in Utah County outage

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Almost 20,000 people were without power Wednesday morning when an outage struck Saratoga Springs and Lindon.

Approximately 13,300 customers had reported outages in Saratoga Springs, while around 6,500 were reported in Lindon, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

The outages were first reported just before 7:15 a.m. Rocky Mountain Power cited the cause of the outages as a damaged line.

By 8:10 a.m., households reported getting power restored. Rocky Mountain Power estimated the outages would be completely restored before 10:30 a.m.