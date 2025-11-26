20,000 people without power in Utah County outage

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 26, 2025 at 8:27 a.m.

 
Almost 20,000 people were without power Wednesday morning when an outage struck Saratoga Springs and Lindon.

Almost 20,000 people were without power Wednesday morning when an outage struck Saratoga Springs and Lindon. (Rocky Mountain Power)

Save Story

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Almost 20,000 people were without power Wednesday morning when an outage struck Saratoga Springs and Lindon.

Approximately 13,300 customers had reported outages in Saratoga Springs, while around 6,500 were reported in Lindon, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

The outages were first reported just before 7:15 a.m. Rocky Mountain Power cited the cause of the outages as a damaged line.

By 8:10 a.m., households reported getting power restored. Rocky Mountain Power estimated the outages would be completely restored before 10:30 a.m.

Most recent Utah County stories

Related topics

UtahUtah County
Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL.com. She covers Utah County communities, arts and entertainment, and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  