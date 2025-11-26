Motorcyclist hospitalized with critical injuries from I-80 crash in Tooele County

LAKE POINT, Tooele County — A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital with extremely critical injuries early Wednesday after a vehicle struck his motorcycle on eastbound I-80, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported about 3:29 a.m. near Lake Point, UHP Sgt. Mike Alexander said. A vehicle hit the motorcycle, leaving the male rider severely injured. A medical helicopter transported him to a nearby hospital.

Both eastbound lanes were initially blocked, but traffic is now getting through the area. The left lane has reopened, Alexander said.

The crash remains under investigation.

