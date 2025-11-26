Motorcyclist hospitalized with critical injuries from I-80 crash in Tooele County

By Sicily Stanton for KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 26, 2025 at 7:04 a.m.

 
A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital with extremely critical injuries early Wednesday after a vehicle struck his motorcycle on eastbound I-80, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital with extremely critical injuries early Wednesday after a vehicle struck his motorcycle on eastbound I-80, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. (Monkey Business Images, Shutterstock)

LAKE POINT, Tooele County — A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital with extremely critical injuries early Wednesday after a vehicle struck his motorcycle on eastbound I-80, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported about 3:29 a.m. near Lake Point, UHP Sgt. Mike Alexander said. A vehicle hit the motorcycle, leaving the male rider severely injured. A medical helicopter transported him to a nearby hospital.

Both eastbound lanes were initially blocked, but traffic is now getting through the area. The left lane has reopened, Alexander said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story may be updated.

