Small plane fire closes Provo Airport; at least 1 injured

PROVO — A small plane fire temporarily closed the Provo Airport on Monday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the Provo Airport received word of a small plane "coming in to land ... with a fire," said Provo police spokeswoman Janna-Lee Holland. It was not immediately known what part of the plane was on fire.

Four people were on board the plane and were able to exit the aircraft once it was on the ground, she said. There were "some" injuries and one person was taken to a local hospital, Holland said. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately known.

The fire was extinguished by airport personnel, but the airport will remain closed as the FAA investigates. It is unknown when it might reopen.

