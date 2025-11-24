Intoxicated man accused of shooting multiple rounds at stranger

SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of firing multiple rounds at a stranger while intoxicated is now facing charges.

Patrick Rosales Shearer-Davis, 22, of Salt Lake, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with shooting a gun and causing injury, a second-degree felony; five counts of illegally shooting a gun and four counts of being a restricted person in possession of a gun, third-degree felonies and marijuana possession, a class B misdemeanor.

Salt Lake police were called to a shooting near 1525 S. 300 West just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The victim told officers he was working on his car when Shearer-Davis, a person he had never met, slowly walked up to him, according to charging documents.

Prosecutors allege in the charges that Shearer-Davis said something the victim could not hear clearly. A police booking affidavit following Shearer-Davis' arrest alleges that Shearer-Davis claimed "he was walking by the victim when he heard the victim say something to him along the lines of, 'Are you good?'"

"Shearer-Davis then pulled a firearm out of his backpack and fired approximately six rounds toward (the man) and one bullet grazed (his) abdomen," the charges state. "Shearer-Davis claimed that he saw (the victim) holding a firearm. (Police) spoke with (the victim) who stated that he was holding a flashlight because he had been working on his BMW when the incident occurred, and that he does not have a firearm."

After he was arrested, Shearer-Davis' vehicle was searched and officers found "four firearms, suspected fentanyl powder, ammunition, a pistol case and baggies containing raw marijuana," according to the charges.

"Shearer-Davis admitted that he fired rounds at (the victim), that he did not know (him), that he put the firearm into his vehicle after the shooting, that he smokes marijuana, and that he was drunk when the incident occurred," the charges state.