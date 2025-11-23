Police identify man hit and killed on mobility scooter in Provo

PROVO — Police have identified a 72-year-old man who was hit and killed over the weekend while crossing the street on his mobility scooter.

Maries Johnybear was crossing State Street in Provo near 1980 North about 1 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle, according to Provo police. Johnybear was not at an intersection or utilizing a crosswalk when he was struck, police said.

Johnybear had made it across five of the six lanes when he was hit. The driver who hit him was not distracted, speeding nor intoxicated and was not cited, according to police, who believe the tragic accident was due to a visibility issue from crossing the busy street. The speed limit on that section of road is 45 mph.