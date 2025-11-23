Man dies in Provo after being hit by car

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PROVO — A man crossing the street on his mobility scooter died Sunday afternoon after being hit by a car.

Police in Provo responded to a crash near 1980 N. State just after 1 p.m., a statement from the Provo Police Department read.

Police found that a man crossing State Street with his mobility scooter was hit by a car, the statement read. The man was not at an intersection or utilizing a crosswalk when he was struck, police said.

According to the statement, the man, 72, was taken to the hospital but died.

The driver of the vehicle has cooperated with investigators, police said.

This report may be updated.