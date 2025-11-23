Man dies in Provo after being hit by car

By Payton Davis, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 23, 2025 at 8:26 p.m.

 
A man crossing the street on his mobility scooter died Sunday afternoon in Provo after being hit by a car.

(Nason Brimhall)

PROVO — A man crossing the street on his mobility scooter died Sunday afternoon after being hit by a car.

Police in Provo responded to a crash near 1980 N. State just after 1 p.m., a statement from the Provo Police Department read.

Police found that a man crossing State Street with his mobility scooter was hit by a car, the statement read. The man was not at an intersection or utilizing a crosswalk when he was struck, police said.

According to the statement, the man, 72, was taken to the hospital but died.

The driver of the vehicle has cooperated with investigators, police said.

This report may be updated.

Payton Davis is a web content producer for KSL.com.

