Dak Prescott breaks Tony Romo's franchise record for yards passing with the Dallas Cowboys

By The Associated Press | Posted - Nov. 23, 2025 at 4:27 p.m.

 
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

2 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott has become the franchise leader in yards passing for the Dallas Cowboys, moving past Tony Romo with a 9-yard completion to George Pickens on his first throw of the second half against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Prescott replaced Romo as the starter when he was a rookie in 2016 after Romo was injured in a preseason game. He led the Cowboys on an 11-game winning streak and never gave the job back.

The completion to Pickens broke Romo's record of 34,183 yards passing. Prescott is the franchise leader in completions and is less than 15 touchdown passes from Romo's club mark of 247. Prescott entered the game needing 160 yards to pass Romo.

A 33-16 victory at Las Vegas last week made Prescott the third Dallas quarterback to win at least 80 regular-season games. He trails a pair of Pro Football Hall of Famers and multiple Super Bowl winners in Troy Aikman (94) and Roger Staubach (85).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
The Associated Press
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  