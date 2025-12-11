Steelers LB TJ Watt hospitalized after experiencing discomfort in his lungs

By Will Graves, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 11, 2025 at 10:53 a.m.

 
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt is in the hospital after experiencing discomfort in his lungs.

Team spokesman Burt Lauten said the seven-time All-Pro and 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was sent to the hospital on Thursday after initially reporting the discomfort to the club's medical staff on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Watt's status for Monday night's visit from Miami is uncertain, Lauten said. Watt has started 56 straight regular-season games for Pittsburgh (7-6).

Watt has led the NFL in sacks three times in his nine seasons, all with the Steelers. He tied a league record in 2021 when he finished the year with 22 1/2 sacks.

Watt has seven sacks in 2025 and recently surpassed older brother and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt on the league's career sack list when he recorded his 115th last month.

