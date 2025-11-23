Providence rollover leaves 2 teens dead, 3 injured

PROVIDENCE, Cache County — Two people were killed and three others injured Saturday night after a vehicle rolled into a field on state Route 165 in Providence.

Crews were dispatched at 7:09 p.m. to 1815 South on State Route 165 following a T-bone crash where two people were ejected. Responders found a 21-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl outside the vehicle.

Two male occupants were reportedly inside the upside-down vehicle, the Herald Journal reported. A third male was reported to be gasping for air, according to dispatch information. A battalion chief on scene counted five victims in total.

The Utah Highway Patrol later confirmed two fatalities in the crash. A 17-year-old boy was declared deceased on the scene, said UHP trooper Davies Sanchez. A 14-year-old girl was later declared dead at the hospital.

UHP Lt. Cade Brenchley told KVNU that all five occupants of one of the vehicles were teenagers — three boys and two girls. He added that speed is being investigated as a possible factor and that none of the teenagers were wearing seat belts.

Following the crash, S.R. 165 was closed in both directions for several hours while authorities conducted their on-scene investigation.

Police did not identify the 14-year-old, nor the other teen killed or the conditions of the others who were injured,

However, a family confirmed the 14-year-old's identity to KSL on Sunday as Xylie Hutchinson of Hyrum.

Family members described her as energetic and bubbly, with a passion for hockey.

Logan Monson, a Utah state representative and cousin of Hutchinson's mother, said the teen has played hockey over the last five years and has even tried out for accelerated teams.

The crash is having a deep impact within the Cache County School District community, according to a statement sent to KSL Monday.

"We are deeply heartbroken by this tragic accident, and our entire community is in mourning. Our full attention is dedicated to supporting our students and families. The five individuals involved in the auto accident were members of the Cache County School District community — either current or former students," the statement reads.

Sheri Anderson, director of communications for the Cache County School District, said three of their high schools have been directly impacted.

Anderson said counseling services are being provided to all students and faculty feeling devastated by Saturday's incident; they're also working with local community resource centers to provide comprehensive support.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and all who knew and cared for them during this unimaginably difficult time."