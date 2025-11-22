Hearing aids may reduce dementia risk by 61%, study says

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Only about one in five adults who could benefit from hearing aids actually uses them. But new research shows that treating hearing loss early may do more than improve hearing — it could also protect your brain.

A 20-year study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that adults who started using hearing aids before age 70 had a 61% lower risk of developing dementia. The study followed thousands of people and found the strongest benefits in those who treated their hearing loss early, before it became severe.

"Hearing loss can be gradual or it can be quickly overnight," said Richard Phillips, a hearing instrument specialist with House of Hearing in Moab.

He said untreated hearing loss forces the brain to work overtime, which can speed up cognitive decline.

Scott Patterson has lived with hearing loss for 20 years.

"I was always a little concerned about, well, I don't want people to see that I have hearing aids, I don't want to look older," he said.

He recalled the moment he first received his hearing aids.

"I still remember getting back in my car and turning on the music and almost coming to tears because I could actually hear the full sound," Patterson said.

Experts say hearing aids won't prevent every case of dementia, but they may be one of the simplest tools to improve communication, reduce isolation and support long-term brain health. They can even help with balance issues, reducing the risk of falls.

"What we've noticed is the ones that wear them all the time, you can just tell, their cognitive skills seem to be sharper, more alert," Phillips said. "It improves your life and makes the people around you a lot happier, also."

Health providers recommend getting a hearing test starting around age 60 — and many clinics offer free screenings.