Eagle Mountain mother pleads guilty to negligent homicide in death of her baby

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 21, 2025 at 5:44 p.m.

 
An Eagle Mountain mother who was charged with causing the death of her 4-month-old baby pleaded guilty last week to negligent homicide.

An Eagle Mountain mother who was charged with causing the death of her 4-month-old baby pleaded guilty last week to negligent homicide. (BCFC, Shutterstock)

Save Story

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Raona Mora pleaded guilty to negligent homicide for her 4-month-old's death.
  • Originally charged with aggravated murder, Mora pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and received probation.
  • Mora and her husband also pleaded guilty to child endangerment for drug exposure.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — An Eagle Mountain mother charged with causing the death of her 4-month-old baby has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

Raona Dorothy Mora, 33, was originally charged in 4th District Court on Sept. 30, 2024, with child abuse homicide, a first-degree felony; plus marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors. Less than a week later, however, the Utah County Attorney's Office filed amended information charging Mora with aggravated murder, a capital offense.

The charges stemmed from a Sept. 24, 2024, incident when a 4-month-old child died at Primary Children's Hospital.

Mora originally told police that she had fallen asleep while holding the infant and then fell off the bed and landed on top of him. However, doctors told investigators that there was "no possibility that the extensive and life-ending injuries sustained by the 4-month-old baby boy could have resulted from the reported circumstances from Mrs. Raona Mora," court documents state.

According to the charges, Mora "struck her 4-month-old child in the head hard enough to leave a visible indentation and cause fractures throughout the child's skull. Almost immediately, there was blood coming from the child's ear, and the child became unresponsive."

On Nov. 12, Mora pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor. The two drug charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

"The state indicates that after consulting with multiple experts and based upon state laws, they can only charge the defendant with a class A misdemeanor instead of the original charge of an aggravated homicide," a court sentencing document states.

Mora was sentenced last week to a year in jail, but the term was suspended. The court ordered her to serve two years on probation, during which she must obtain a substance abuse evaluation, comply with recommended treatment and complete a court-ordered parenting class.

While searching the Rodriguez residence after the infant's death, police noted marijuana paraphernalia was in plain view, including marijuana "wax" located in the room where the couple's older son sleeps in the attached bathroom.

Police tested the 8-year-old boy and his 12-year-old sister for the possible presence of drugs in their systems. The girl's results came back as clean. The boy, however, had positive results for THC metabolite, meaning he had been exposed to or had sufficient contact with marijuana that it was prevalent in his body, according to police.

Mora and her husband, Jose Miguel Mora Rodriguez, were each charged in a separate case on Oct. 15, 2024, with child endangerment for exposing their child to drugs.

Both pleaded guilty last month to the charges in 4th District Court. They are scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 11, for which the recommended sentence is a term of zero to five years in prison.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsUtah County
Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL.com. She covers Utah County communities, arts and entertainment, and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  