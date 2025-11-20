Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão to open in Murray, its first Utah location

MURRAY — A new Brazilian food option — heavy on meat, no surprise — is coming to Utah.

Fogo de Chão, a higher-end steakhouse chain that launched in Porto Alegre, Brazil, in 1979 and ultimately expanded to the United States in 1997, plans to open its first Utah location in Murray next Monday, Nov. 24.

The restaurant features a range of meats prepared Brazilian-style over a flame. The restaurant's "open churrasco grill" gives diners "a view of gaucho chefs demonstrating the culinary art of churrasco by butchering, hand carving and grilling high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame," Fogo de Chão said in a statement.

"We're thrilled to open our first Utah location in the heart of Murray," Barry McGowan, chief executive officer of Fogo de Chão, said in a statement. "It's exciting to bring our immersive dining experience to Murray's growing population."

The restaurant is located at 6223 S. State St., #2, and among the offerings will be the "full churrasco experience." That gives diners "a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved table side."

Fogo de Chão joins other Brazilian steakhouses with restaurants in Utah, including Rodizio Grill, operating in Salt Lake City and Provo, and Tucanos, operating in Farmington, Orem and Salt Lake City. The new Murray restaurant will create more than 100 jobs, and 10% of sales in its first week of operation will be donated to the Utah Food Bank.