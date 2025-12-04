Immigration crackdown could have ripple effects in construction sector, report warns

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SAN DIEGO — As the ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration unfolds across the country, a construction industry publisher warns the sector could take a hit.

Industries reliant on foreign-born workers "are beginning to feel the strain," Construction Coverage said in a report this week. "One of the most exposed is the U.S. construction sector, where immigrants — both documented and undocumented — make up a substantial share of the workforce. These workers are integral not only to residential and commercial building projects, but also to the maintenance and repair of the nation's aging infrastructure."

Monday's report, based on U.S. Census Bureau five-year American Community Survey data for 2023, shows that in Utah as a whole, 19.7% of the construction sector workforce is foreign born, which includes those in the country both legally and illegally.

That amounts to 25,893 of the 131,155 workers in all in the sector, giving Utah the 19th highest concentration among the 50 states.

Latinos accounted for more than half of the immigrant population in the country as of 2023, and they have an outsized representation in construction. Latinos, regardless of migratory status, account for about 30% of the U.S. construction sector workforce, according to the National Hispanic Construction Alliance.

"Between 2018 and 2023, they accounted for 59.1% of workforce growth, reinforcing their position as the industry's driving force," the alliance said in presenting its annual report for 2025.

Here's the breakdown by metropolitan area of the concentration of immigrants in construction:

The rate in the Salt Lake City area is 27.4%, 24th highest among the 54 large U.S. metropolitan areas analyzed.

The figure in the Provo-Orem area is 16.6%, 42nd place among 83 midsize metropolitan areas.

The number in the Ogden-Clearfield area is 14.9%, 48th place among the 83 midsize metropolitan areas.

The figure in the St. George area is 16.6%, 45th of the 127 small metropolitan areas analyzed.

Utah is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, with increasing pressure in particular to build more homes for the expanding population, like many other areas. The new report, though, warns of the potential upshot to construction of the crackdown by the administration of President Donald Trump on illegal immigration, particularly in areas with higher rates of foreign-born construction workers.

"As immigration enforcement measures ramp up, these metro areas may face disproportionate labor disruptions, with potential consequences for timelines, costs and the broader economy," said Construction Coverage, based in San Diego. Trump has prioritized detention and deportation of immigrants in the country illegally.

Nationally, 26% of construction workers are foreign born, up from 23.3% in 2009. Numerically, the increase in the period was 435,000, from more than 2.4 million workers to nearly 2.9 million.

"This suggests a gradual but sustained increase in the industry's reliance on foreign-born workers — a shift that continued through the economic recovery after the Great Recession and into the post-pandemic construction boom," Construction Coverage said.

Read more:

Voces de Utah Looking for more news from Utah's Latino community? Visit our Voces de Utah section for more stories, events and features.

In its annual report for 2025, the National Hispanic Construction Alliance also emphasized the role of immigrants in construction. "Their presence ensures that the industry can meet current demands while laying the foundation for sustained growth," it reads.

In three occupation groups within the construction sector, foreign-born workers nationally account for half or more of the workforce — drywall and ceiling installers, 56.9%; painters and paperhangers, 50.2% and roofers, 50%.

Among the 50 U.S. states, California had the highest concentration of foreign-born workers in its construction workforce, 41.5%, followed by Texas, New Jersey, Florida and New York. The Miami area registered the highest concentration among large metropolitan areas, 66.2%, followed by the Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Houston; and New York City areas.