Federal judge halts Trump's National Guard deployment in Washington, D.C

By Jack Queen, Reuters | Updated - Nov. 20, 2025 at 2:43 p.m. | Posted - Nov. 20, 2025 at 2:43 p.m.

 
People hold signs that say “Free D.C.” during a press conference on Capitol Hill opposing President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and his order to increase presence of federal law enforcement in Washington, D.C., Sept. 4.

People hold signs that say “Free D.C.” during a press conference on Capitol Hill opposing President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and his order to increase presence of federal law enforcement in Washington, D.C., Sept. 4. (Elizabeth Frantz, Reuters )

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday halted, for now, President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., dealing Trump a temporary legal setback to his efforts to send the military to American cities over the objections of local leaders.

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying National Guard troops to enforce the law in the nation's capital without approval from its mayor.

Cobb paused her ruling until Dec. 11 to allow the Trump administration to appeal.

Jack Queen

