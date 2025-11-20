Former state Sen. Derek Kitchen joins race for 1st District U.S. House seat

SALT LAKE CITY — Former state Sen. Derek Kitchen, a Democrat, will run for the 1st District U.S. House seat, joining at least two other Democrats vying for the post.

"For the first time in a generation, Utah has a strong, solidly Democratic district — and the chance to elect a progressive leader who reflects the values of the people who live here," Kitchen said in a statement Thursday. He joins former U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams and Utah Sen. Kathleen Riebe, Democrats who announced their plans last week.

A Utah judge approved a congressional map last week creating new boundaries for Utah's four U.S. House seats. The new 1st District seat covers much of Salt Lake County, making it perhaps the most Democratic-leaning of Utah's four congressional posts, which has prompted intense interest among Utah Democrats hoping to regain representation in the U.S. House.

Kitchen successfully sued the state in 2013 over a ban at the time on same-sex marriage and touts himself as "a progressive voice." He served a term in the Utah Senate, from 2018-2022, prioritizing the rights of renters, clean air and economic development "that supports working families," reads his announcement. He also stressed his willingness to take on President Donald Trump.

"We need a leader who has what it takes to fight back against Donald Trump and the MAGA Republican agenda. I've always fought for the issues that matter and taken on the big fights, even when it's tough," said Kitchen. His statement notes the new boundaries and makeup of the 1st District, saying Utah "has a rare chance to send a progressive voice to Washington" and someone who can stand up to Trump and his agenda.

U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, now holds the 1st District seat. He has declared his intent to run for the 1st District post, but he submitted his filing with the Federal Election Commission late last year, before the boundaries were redrawn.

Apart from targeting Trump and the president's agenda, Kitchen seemed to draw a distinction between himself and more moderate Democrats.

"We have a real choice in this race. We can send someone to Congress who plays it safe, or we can send someone who has spent his entire life fighting for justice, equality and a better future for Utah families," he said.

Kitchen served on the Salt Lake City Council before successfully vying for the Utah Senate in 2018. He lost in the 2022 Democratic primary for reelection to his Senate post to Jen Plumb, the eventual winner. He runs a restaurant and served during the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, as senior vice president at the Export-Import Bank of the United States.

His work at his restaurant, he said, has taught him more basic lessons about keeping a business afloat. "It isn't glamorous — I have to juggle payroll, scrubbing down at midnight and hoping the dishwasher doesn't break. It's taught me what leadership looks like up close — you take care of your people, you pay a living wage because it's the right thing to do and you build community, one meal at a time," he said.

McAdams served a term in the U.S. House, from 2018 to 2020, and previously served as a Utah senator and mayor of Salt Lake County. Riebe is currently in her second term as Utah senator.