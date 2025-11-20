Salt Lake County, Midvale approve land purchase to build new county library branch

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

MIDVALE — The city of Midvale is getting a revamped county library branch.

On Tuesday, the Midvale City Council voted unanimously to sell approximately 2.5 acres of land to Salt Lake County for the construction of a new library.

Midvale's vote comes after the Salt Lake County Council, in its Oct. 28 meeting, unanimously approved the library board's motion to purchase the land.

The Ruth Vine Tyler branch in Midvale is currently one of 18 Salt Lake County Library locations and has been in operation since the early 1940s.

City and county leaders look to bring a modernized library to Midvale that can serve its community for generations to come, a media release issued by Salt Lake County on Tuesday stated.

"We are beyond excited to reinvest in the community by building a new County Library branch with a design that incorporates sustainable practices, optimizes the surrounding park features, meets the needs of an ever-growing population, and continues to support early and lifelong learning for everyone," Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said in a statement.

The newly purchased property is located at 362 W. Center Street, at the southeast corner of Midvale City Park.

Earlier this year, Midvale purchased that portion of the park from the Canyons School District, which previously owned the land.

Midvale and Salt Lake County leaders said in the release that the recent acquisition of the property signifies "a continued investment in the quality of life of Midvale city and Salt Lake County residents."

Midvale Mayor Dustin Gettel called the agreement with the county a win for the community.

"Midvale is a growing city that needs a modern library to serve our residents," he said in a statement. "We've come to rely on the County Library to assist in everything from homework to tax preparation. Investing in a modern library is an investment in our kids, our workforce, our senior citizens, and all our residents who want to improve their lives and our community."

Now that the land purchase is approved, the County Library will begin its search for an architectural firm to design the new facility, while collaborating with city leaders and residents to determine the community's needs and wants.

County Library branches in other cities have incorporated various amenities like playgrounds, amphitheaters, walking paths, rooftop gardens, and larger meeting spaces, all based on gathered information via public input.

"Access to green space is a priority for so many Salt Lake County residents, and I love that this location will incorporate library services with the Midvale City Park," Salt Lake County Councilwoman Natalie Pinkney said in a statement. "After seeing neighbors using the walking paths at the Granite branch and the community (using) the rooftop garden at the Daybreak branch, I'm excited to see how this new branch integrates into the landscape."

The current Ruth Vine Tyler branch initially operated out of two classrooms in the old Midvale School before opening its doors in August 1941. Due to the library's success at the school, small libraries were integrated within other schools across Salt Lake County, the media release stated.

Library director Joey McNamee said that while Midvale residents cherish the current branch, "the limited size and declining facility isn't enough to support the community at the level we know they need."

McNamee added that they look forward to seeing what a future branch will bring.

"We're thrilled at the possibilities of the programs and services we'll be able to offer in a new County Library branch," she said.