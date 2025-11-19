Broadcast regulator reviews network-affiliate relationships after Trump attack on ABC

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

WASHINGTON — The White House ratcheted up its attack on ABC News Wednesday, a day after President Donald Trump criticized an ABC News correspondent for asking Saudi Arabia's crown prince about the 2018 killing of a Washington Post columnist.

The fresh critique came as the Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday it was opening a review of agreements between national networks and local broadcast stations. Trump suggested the commission should move to revoke the broadcast licenses of Disney-owned ABC stations following questions about Jamal Khashoggi that he called "insubordinate."

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, a Republican, said the review will cover when stations can opt not to air programming on public interest grounds. The FCC, an independent federal agency, issues eight-year licenses to individual broadcast stations, not networks.

The White House press office described ABC News as "a Democratic spin operation masquerading as a broadcast network" in an email sent to the press, which included a list of grievances against the network dating from 2017. It accused ABC News of waging "war" on the president and the millions of Americans who elected him to office.

Disney-owned ABC News declined comment.

In September, Carr praised two major broadcast owners, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nexstar Media Group, who briefly opted not to air of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on their 70 ABC-affiliated stations covering nearly a quarter of households. Nexstar needs FCC approval to acquire Tegna in a $3.54 billion deal and on Tuesday formally submitted an application to the agency.

ABC suspended Kimmel's show on Sept. 17 over comments he made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Hours before the suspension, Carr warned that local broadcasters who aired Kimmel could face fines or loss of licenses and said "it's time for them to step up."

Carr came under bipartisan criticism for those comments and will appear before the Senate Commerce Committee on Dec. 17.

Contracts between the networks and affiliates have penalties for not airing programming for extended periods. The FCC notice asks "are national programmers able to take actions or threaten to punish local broadcast TV stations that attempt to exercise their lawful right to preempt national programming?"

The agency asked if it should adopt regulations to address "anticompetitive leverage and behavior by large networks?"

Carr said the FCC had initiated the review because national programmers are "reportedly preventing those broadcasters from serving their local communities — including by punishing them for exercising their right to preempt national programming."

Last December, ABC News agreed to give $15 million to the Trump presidential library to resolve a lawsuit over comments that anchor George Stephanopoulos made on air involving the civil case brought against Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll.

Carr has taken a series of steps to investigate media companies. In July, he opened a probe into NBC-parent Comcast's relationships with its local broadcast TV affiliates.

The FCC in July approved the $8.4 billion merger between CBS parent Paramount Global and Skydance Media after Skydance agreed to ensure CBS News and entertainment programming is free of bias and end diversity programs. The approval came weeks after Paramount agreed to pay $16 million to settle Trump's lawsuit against CBS over its editing of a "60 Minutes" interview with his Democratic presidential opponent, Kamala Harris.

Contributing: Ismail Shakil