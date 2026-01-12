US officials, Vance urge Trump to try diplomacy before strikes on Iran, WSJ reports

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WASHINGTON — Some senior aides ​in President Donald Trump's administration, led by Vice President ⁠JD Vance, are urging Trump to try ‌diplomacy before strikes against Iran, ⁠the Wall Street Journal ‌reported Monday, ‍citing U.S. officials.

The White House ⁠was weighing ⁠an offer from Tehran to engage in talks regarding its nuclear program as Trump seemed to eye authorizing military action against Iran.

A ‍spokesman for Vance said the Journal's report was not accurate.

"Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio together are presenting a suite of options ‌to the president, ranging from a diplomatic ‌approach to military actions," said William Martin, Vance's communications director. "They are presenting those options ⁠without bias or ​favor."