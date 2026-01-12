US officials, Vance urge Trump to try diplomacy before strikes on Iran, WSJ reports

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
WASHINGTON — Some senior aides in President Donald Trump's administration, led by Vice President JD Vance, are urging Trump to try diplomacy before strikes against Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing U.S. officials.
The White House was weighing an offer from Tehran to engage in talks regarding its nuclear program as Trump seemed to eye authorizing military action against Iran.
A spokesman for Vance said the Journal's report was not accurate.
"Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio together are presenting a suite of options to the president, ranging from a diplomatic approach to military actions," said William Martin, Vance's communications director. "They are presenting those options without bias or favor."