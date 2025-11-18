Trump calls for ABC broadcast licenses to be revoked after reporter's question

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that broadcasting licenses used by affiliates of Walt Disney's ABC should be "taken away" after he disagreed with a question posed by a reporter for the network.

Trump made the comment after a reporter for ABC News asked Trump about the Jeffrey Epstein political scandal during an Oval Office event with the Saudi crown prince.

"I think the license should be taken away from ABC, because your news is so fake and it's so wrong," Trump said.

Trump's comments were his latest effort to pressure regulators to target a media outlet that has drawn his ire, but to date, he has had little success.

Trump praised Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, whom he had tapped to lead the agency in January. "He should look at that," Trump said of removing the licenses.

Carr visited with Trump in Florida this weekend, according to a social media post from Carr.

It was the second time in recent months that ABC has been in Trump's crosshairs.

Trump in September praised Carr after he pressured broadcasters to take ABC late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel off air after Kimmel made comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Trump also suggested that broadcasters' licenses should be taken away.

Trump has repeatedly called on the FCC to revoke the station licenses of ABC and Comcast-owned NBC and charge them for using the public airwaves.

The FCC, an independent federal agency, issues eight-year licenses to individual broadcast stations, not networks. The FCC can revoke a license under a rarely used public interest standard, but it has not done so for more than four decades.

Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez rejected Trump's threats. "The FCC doesn't get to decide whether the news coverage of those in power is acceptable," Gomez said. "It has neither the legal authority nor the constitutional right to pursue broadcasters for their journalism. These threats sound ominous, but they're empty."

Earlier this month, Trump called on NBC to fire late-night talk show host Seth Meyers and criticized the host's satirical monologue.

In July, the FCC approved the $8.4 billion merger between CBS parent Paramount Global and Skydance Media, after Skydance agreed to ensure CBS news and entertainment programming is free of bias, and to hire an ombudsman for at least two years to review complaints and end diversity programs.

The approval came shortly after Paramount agreed to pay $16 million to settle Trump's lawsuit against CBS over its editing of a "60 Minutes" interview with his Democratic presidential opponent Kamala Harris. House Democrats are investigating.

In January, Carr had reinstated complaints over the Harris CBS interview, how ABC News moderated the preelection televised debate between then-President Joe Biden and Trump, and Comcast-owned NBC for allowing Harris to appear on "Saturday Night Live" shortly before the election.

Trump's first FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, in 2017 had rejected Trump's calls to revoke NBC licenses over the content of a news report, saying the agency "does not have the authority to revoke a license of a broadcast station based on the content."