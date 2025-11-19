Man kicked out of shelter rams officer's car, officer shoots at him, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley police officer fired at least one round at a man who allegedly rammed into his patrol car.

About 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man was asked to leave the Switchpoint Overflow shelter at 3380 S. Redwood, for an unknown reason. That man — who police later identified as 25-year-old Stephen Lopez — got into his van in the parking lot, but then "used his van to ram the vehicle of an officer working security on site," according to West Valley police.

The officer, who was working an assignment at the shelter and was in an unmarked vehicle but was in uniform, was hit from behind and pushed over an embankment, police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said.

After he was hit, "the officer fired at the suspect's vehicle," police said. It was not immediately known how many shots were fired. The suspect was not hit, but Vainuku did not know Wednesday if his van was hit or where the officer's shot ended up.

Lopez drove off, and a second officer also working security at the shelter chased after him. But Lopez drove down a dead end street and was forced to turn around and returned to the shelter parking lot a short time later where he was taken into custody.

Neither the officer nor the man was injured. The Unified Police Department will investigate the police shooting.

West Valley police said Lopez's last known residence was in Idaho.

He was booked into jail for investigation of aggravated assault, failure to stop and theft of a motor vehicle.

Correction: The incident happened at the Switchpoint Overflow shelter. An earlier version incorrectly stated it was at the Pamela Atkinson Resource Center.