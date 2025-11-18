1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN — One person is dead and another in the hospital after two cars collided in West Jordan Tuesday night, police said.

West Jordan police officer Aleya Mason said the crash happened about 8:38 p.m. near 6600 S. Redwood Rd.

Mason said a vehicle with at least two occupants collided with another car. The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but later died.

An investigation into the crash is underway; meanwhile, crews have closed the northbound and southbound lanes of Redwood Road between 6200 South and 7200 South.

Mason said an interagency traffic crash team is investigating the cause of the crash

This story may be updated.