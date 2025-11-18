1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in West Jordan

By Curtis Booker, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 18, 2025 at 10:02 p.m.

 
A person was transported to the hospital but later died after a crash in West Jordan Tuesday night.

A person was transported to the hospital but later died after a crash in West Jordan Tuesday night. (Matt Brooks, KSL.com)

Save Story

WEST JORDAN — One person is dead and another in the hospital after two cars collided in West Jordan Tuesday night, police said.

West Jordan police officer Aleya Mason said the crash happened about 8:38 p.m. near 6600 S. Redwood Rd.

Mason said a vehicle with at least two occupants collided with another car. The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but later died.

An investigation into the crash is underway; meanwhile, crews have closed the northbound and southbound lanes of Redwood Road between 6200 South and 7200 South.

Mason said an interagency traffic crash team is investigating the cause of the crash

This story may be updated.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSalt Lake County
Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.com.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  