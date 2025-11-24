New retail developments, businesses in Tooele aim to strengthen local spending and jobs

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

TOOELE — Population isn't the only measure of growth in the northwest pocket of the state; the county's largest city is also seeing an uptick in new businesses.

Local businesses and national retail chains are making a mark in Tooele.

One example of this is the new Founders Pointe Retail Center. Located at the corner of 1000 N. Main, the shopping center offers a mix of shopping and dining options.

The recently opened development includes tenants like Ross Dress for Less, Chili's, Ulta Beauty, TJ Maxx, Chipotle, Five Below, Hobby Lobby and Wingstop, just to name a few.

John Perez, Tooele's economic development director, said the shopping center has been open for a short time, but residents have shown up in droves to shop and dine.

"They have had almost 1 million visits in the first two months," he said.

Tooele shoppers are also breaking records.

"The Chili's was the busiest opening in the entire nation — out of any Chili's in the entire country," Perez told KSL.com.

The new Chili's at Founders Pointe Retail Center in Tooele on Nov. 6. It's one of many new dining and retail options to recently open in the city. (Photo: Wesley Barton, KSL-TV)

The new Ross has also had a strong showing. Perez said the offering at Founder's Pointe had the fifth-highest opening out of its other stores across the country.

"Our retail scene, it really is kind of second to none in the state," he said.

Perez said the city utilizes data from analyzing software with the help of artificial intelligence to track where consumers to the new retail center are coming from.

"You can see that they're coming from Grantsville, they're coming from Erda, they're coming from Stansbury Park, they're coming from Stockton," he explained.

Perez said the technology picks up on other information, as well, such as average household incomes.

"The average visitor to this retail center had a higher median household income by between 5% and 7% higher compared to the Utah state average, so I think that really surprised people," he added.

Shop local, work local

As KSL.com has previously reported, Utah's population boom is being felt in just about every corner of the state, and Tooele County is no exception.

According to the latest projections released by the University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute on Tuesday, Tooele County is anticipated to grow by 1.5% over the next four decades.

Despite the growth, county officials say much of its workforce travels to the Salt Lake Valley for work.

In its 2021 economic strategic plan, Tooele leaders indicated efforts to attract new businesses to retain dollars in the city and improve employment opportunities.

With new retailers and companies setting up shop in Tooele, job seekers are seemingly taking advantage of the opportunities.

Perez said the employers he's spoken with are being inundated with job applications.

"I mean, everybody I talk to is fully staffed and has people (who are) overwhelmed and thrilled to be working there," he said.

What's to come

In a recent Facebook post, Tooele City officials expressed their delight in celebrating several new business openings, but more ribbon-cutting ceremonies are on the horizon.

"These businesses will bring new jobs to our community and build our tax base," the post reads.

Tooele will welcome a Smith's Marketplace to the city next month at 2400 North and state Route 36. Beans and Brews coffee, Einstein Bagels, and Jersey Mike's Subs are also slated to open nearby.

Perez said more businesses are still planned at Founders Pointe, including Cafe Zupas and though it's not confirmed — he said Chik-Fil-A is also looking at the site to construct a new restaurant.

"So I mean, there are big, big things coming," he said.

As the city continues to grow, whether it's a world-renowned retailer or small startups, Tooele officials say they aspire to see its economic sector continue to grow and thrive.