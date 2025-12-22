Waymo resumes San Francisco service after power outage pause

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN FRANCISCO — Alphabet unit Waymo said on ​Monday it resumed its ride-hailing service in the San Francisco Bay ⁠Area on Sunday, a day after temporarily suspending ‌operations due to a widespread power ⁠outage that snarled traffic and ‌gridlocked parts ‍of the city.

The company paused service ⁠Saturday evening following ⁠a fire at a PG&E substation that knocked out power to roughly one-third of the city, affecting about 130,000 residents and forcing some businesses to close ‍temporarily.

Waymo said most trips already underway ended normally before vehicles returned to depots or pulled over.

"We are focused on rapidly integrating the lessons learned from this event, and are ‌committed to earning and maintaining the trust of ‌the communities we serve every day," a Waymo spokesperson said.

Waymo said it was committed to ensuring its technology ⁠better adapts to ​traffic conditions during ⁠similar disruptions.