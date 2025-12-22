Waymo resumes San Francisco service after power outage pause

By Harshita Mary Varghese, Reuters | Posted - Dec. 22, 2025 at 11:23 a.m.

 
A Waymo car is halted on the road amid a power outage in San Francisco, Calif., Saturday, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.

A Waymo car is halted on the road amid a power outage in San Francisco, Calif., Saturday, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (Video obtained by Reuters)

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Waymo resumed its San Francisco service Sunday after a power outage pause.
  • The outage, caused by a PG&E substation fire, affected 130,000 residents.
  • Waymo aims to improve technology for better adaptation during future disruptions.

SAN FRANCISCO — Alphabet unit Waymo said on ​Monday it resumed its ride-hailing service in the San Francisco Bay ⁠Area on Sunday, a day after temporarily suspending ‌operations due to a widespread power ⁠outage that snarled traffic and ‌gridlocked parts ‍of the city.

The company paused service ⁠Saturday evening following ⁠a fire at a PG&E substation that knocked out power to roughly one-third of the city, affecting about 130,000 residents and forcing some businesses to close ‍temporarily.

Waymo said most trips already underway ended normally before vehicles returned to depots or pulled over.

"We are focused on rapidly integrating the lessons learned from this event, and are ‌committed to earning and maintaining the trust of ‌the communities we serve every day," a Waymo spokesperson said.

Waymo said it was committed to ensuring its technology ⁠better adapts to ​traffic conditions during ⁠similar disruptions.

