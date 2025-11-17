Trump plans more steps to cut health care costs in coming weeks

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will travel domestically before year-end to tout his economic agenda and highlight efforts to improve affordability, and he could make new announcements on lowering health costs in coming days and weeks, a senior White House official said on Monday.

Trump is expected to ramp up his domestic travel schedule at the start of 2026 as he continues his drive to combat inflation and higher prices that are frustrating Americans and have undermined his approval ratings in recent months.

"The president knows he has a proven economic formula that works. It did in his first term," the White House official said on background. "It's just going to take more time, because unlike in his first term, he inherited the worst inflationary crisis in modern history."

No firm schedule was available for Trump's U.S. events, but stops could include Las Vegas, where he first announced plans to cut taxes on tips during the 2024 presidential election.

Any events would be large, campaign-style ones held indoors, given security concerns after the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk and two attempts on Trump's own life during the 2024 campaign, the White House official said.

Trump plans to tout his economic agenda, including tax cuts, limits to taxes on overtime pay and recent moves to lower prescription drug prices, the official said.

"You will see more in the health care space from the president in the coming days and weeks, for sure," the official said, without providing further details.