Man killed after medical episode, crash in Layton

LAYTON — An 84-year-old man died Monday morning after he suffered a possible medical episode and crashed into a traffic light, police said.

Just before 5 a.m., police located an unresponsive man in a small truck near 1150 N. Hill Field Road. Investigators believe he may have suffered a medical episode that caused him to crash into a traffic pole, Layton Police Sgt. Ross Pranter said.

The man was taken to the hospital and was declared dead. His identity has not been released.

Traffic delays were expected, as only one lane was open while police responded to the crash, Pranter said.