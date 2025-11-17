Man killed after medical episode, crash in Layton

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 17, 2025 at 7:27 a.m.

 
An 84-year-old man died Monday morning after he suffered a possible medical episode and crashed into a traffic light, police said.

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

LAYTON — An 84-year-old man died Monday morning after he suffered a possible medical episode and crashed into a traffic light, police said.

Just before 5 a.m., police located an unresponsive man in a small truck near 1150 N. Hill Field Road. Investigators believe he may have suffered a medical episode that caused him to crash into a traffic pole, Layton Police Sgt. Ross Pranter said.

The man was taken to the hospital and was declared dead. His identity has not been released.

Traffic delays were expected, as only one lane was open while police responded to the crash, Pranter said.

Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL.com. She covers Utah County communities, arts and entertainment, and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.
