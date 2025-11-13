Nephi man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting girl at gunpoint

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 13, 2025 at 9:05 a.m.

 
A Nephi man has been arrested for investigation of multiple counts of sexually assaulting a girl while threatening her with either a knife or gun.

NEPHI — A Nephi man was arrested Wednesday and accused of sexually assaulting a girl multiple times and threatening to kill her if she told anyone.

Ashton Douglas Ingram, 21, was arrested for investigation of three counts of rape, object rape, forcible sodomy and four counts of aggravated sexual assault.

The investigation began on Oct. 5 when Nephi police were notified of a sexual assault involving a girl under the age of 18.

The girl told investigators that the first assault happened when she went to a bonfire with friends. She said Ingram, whom she was previously acquainted with, assaulted her in his car. She recounted "how she tried to resist, and attempted to scream. (She) mentions Ashton began reaching for a knife he had in his car (and Ingram stating) if she didn't let him do what he wanted, he would kill her," according to a police booking affidavit.

On another occasion, the girl says she was sexually assaulted by Ingram at a party after everyone else had gone to sleep and that Ingram "had told her if she screamed or said anything he would kill her," the affidavit alleges.

The girl said there were two additional assaults after Ingram got her into his trailer and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. She recounted the first time she tried to leave, but "he had locked the door to the trailer, and he placed the gun against her head, and told her he would pull the trigger," the affidavit states

The girl described the second assault as the worst.

"She mentioned how, again, Ashton locked the door, she is telling him no, but he continues. She mentions that this time, he held the gun held against her head the whole time," according to the affidavit.

Police served a warrant on Ingram's vehicle and reported recovering a handgun, ammunition and a folding knife. He was then booked into the Juab County Jail.

