Rollover crash critically injures 1 in Layton

By Curtis Booker, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 11, 2025 at 10:28 p.m.

 
A rollover crash left multiple people injured and prompted road closures in Layton on Tuesday night.

A rollover crash left multiple people injured and prompted road closures in Layton on Tuesday night.

LAYTON — A crash has left one person in critical condition and prompted traffic disruptions Tuesday night in Layton.

The crash happened on southbound U.S. 89, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander said.

One vehicle lost control and rolled "into the southbound on-ramp where it struck a second vehicle," Alexander said.

However, the male driver in the vehicle that rolled suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A female passenger also in that vehicle was ejected and suffered critical injuries; she was also flown to a hospital for treatment.

Alexander said all lanes of U.S. 89 in the area are shut down late Tuesday, and traffic is being diverted to Gordon Ave. as crews investigate the crash.

This story may be updated.

Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.com.
