Christmas in Color returns for its 10th year to light up the holidays in 2 Utah communities

AMERICAN FORK — Families in northern Utah County will get to embark on a new tradition this upcoming holiday season.

Christmas in Color, a drive-thru holiday lights show, will debut Friday, Nov. 14, at Mary and Art Dye Park, located at 1000 N. 550 East in American Fork. The attraction also returns to the USU Bastian Agricultural Center, located at 2100 W. 11400 South in South Jordan.

Christmas in Color features over a million lights all synchronized to holiday music, transmitted through car radios. It's designed to create a memorable, one-of-a-kind experience for people of all ages, according to a press release.

The event, celebrating its 10th year, has helped inject holiday joy into the lives of millions of guests through the magic of animated and synchronized lighting, organizers said. Unlike other holiday attractions, people can enjoy the approximately half-hour light display from the warmth and comfort of their vehicles.

Wonder Entertainment Inc., which has operated Christmas in Color in South Jordan for several years, added the new Utah County location after inking a deal with the city of American Fork earlier this year, according to a press release.

"The holidays are about bringing people together, and Christmas in Color will do just that," Mayor Brad Frost stated in the city's September newsletter. "It's a chance for families, friends and neighbors to share in the magic of the season in American Fork. I can't wait to see it."

Todd Glover, CEO of Wonder Entertainment, said for those who've never experienced Christmas in Color, the event is sure to become a yearly holiday tradition for families.

"This event will be loved by all residents of Utah County as we bring the magic of lighting, the spirit of Christmas and the joy of gathering with friends and family to Christmas in Color," he said in the newsletter.

Tickets for the attraction are on sale now. Christmas in Color in South Jordan and American Fork kicks off this weekend and will continue nightly throughout the holiday season. Exact dates and times for the show vary by location and can be found on the Christmas in Color website.