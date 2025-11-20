Make a difference: 8 Utah charities to support this year

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Utahns are known for their generosity. A 2024 WalletHub report shows Utah is the No. 2 most charitable state in the U.S. In the "volunteer rate" category, the Beehive State takes first place.

In the "percent of donated income" category, Utah ties for first with Arkansas and Wyoming.

In summary, Utahns love to help others, whether it's with their time or their money.

In Utah, there is a vast array of charitable organizations, and each can do a great deal of good with any spare time, change or items you have. Here are eight Utah-based charities you can support this holiday season.

Photo: Zoran Zeremski - stock.adobe.com

Best Friends Animal Society

Founded in Kanab, Best Friends Animal Society is unique in its approach to animal welfare.

Their goal is to make all shelters no-kill shelters. By partnering with rescue groups throughout the nation, they help homeless pets find their fur-ever families.

But here's their twist: they don't bring homeless pets to shelters.

They work with local organizations to find foster homes for the pets until they are adopted. They believe animals should spend their days in a comfortable home, rather than in a kennel at a shelter.

Even if you can't donate money, Best Friends is always looking for people to help foster dogs and cats until they're adopted. Learn more about how you can donate your money and time on their website.

The Children's Center Utah

A Kem C. Garner Policy Institute report shows Utah is the highest state in the nation with children ages 3-17 who needed access to mental health care and did not receive it. To combat those numbers and help Utah families, The Children's Center Utah provides comprehensive mental health services to infants, toddlers, preschoolers and their families.

Their evidence-based therapies help young children with trauma, anxiety and behavioral challenges.

Learn more about the cause and how you can help by visiting their website.

The Other Side Village

The homelessness problem in Utah is one that citizens and lawmakers have been working on for years.

A new report from the Utah Office of Homelessness Services shows an 18% increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness from the previous count.

One charitable organization, The Other Side Village, is tackling the issue with a small housing community.

The charity provides permanent, affordable housing for unsheltered Utahns. Their human-first approach to the homelessness problem in Utah involves peer-led accountability, mental health services, meaningful work and a safe and sober environment to heal and thrive.

Donations help fund homes, operating costs and other expenses that keep the village running. Check out their website to learn more about the village and how you can help.

Turn Community Services

TURN Community Services is dedicated to providing support to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

In addition to residential programs across the state, TURN also provides art center programs, summer camps, day programs and supported employment opportunities.

Currently, the organization is raising money for Christmas gifts for the individuals they serve.

Even if you can't donate money, they are also looking for volunteers to help wrap and deliver the gifts. Learn more about the Labor of Love drive on their website.

The Christmas Box International

The Christmas Box International is a local organization that serves children and young adults ages 0-22 who have experienced abuse, neglect, trafficking or who are facing homelessness.

They offer short-term crisis children's shelters for those in need of urgent housing and safety. Additionally, they help youth who are transitioning from foster care into adulthood, as well as young adults facing homelessness.

The shelter can always use donations to help provide care for Utah's kids.

They accept donations of new clothing, hygiene products, art supplies, cleaning supplies and more. Those wishing to make a donation can do so on their website.

Photo: Adobe.com/Africa Studio

Utah Food Bank

In 2023, more than 47 million Americans lived in food-insecure households, according to the USDA.

Organizations such as the Utah Food Bank are working around the clock to provide emergency food to Utahns across the state. In 2024, the Food Bank distributed 58 million meals to hungry Utahns.

There are many ways to donate your time, money and food to the Utah Food Bank.

You can organize a food drive, fundraiser, drop off food at a local pantry, volunteer or donate money. For every dollar donated, $7.23 worth of goods and services is provided.

To learn more about their mission, locations and ways you can donate, visit the Utah Food Bank website.

Support Utah charities

Whether you can give a few dollars, volunteer your time or simply spread the word, every effort counts.

There are many reputable local organizations working to serve Utahns who need it the most. Visit the Salt Lake Chamber website to find other nonprofits that can always benefit from your donation.