Outgoing Millcreek mayor offers parting words of wisdom as new city leader takes oath

MILLCREEK — Before the new mayor, Cheri Jackson, was sworn into office on Monday during the Millcreek City Council meeting, retiree Jeff Silvestrini offered what he described as parting words of wisdom regarding her new role.

He emphasized the importance of placing the right people in positions and prioritizing the city's interests.

"As a mayor, you're going to find out real quickly that there are tons of demands on your time," said Silvestrini, as he sat one final time on the dais, addressing Jackson, who was sitting next to him.

Jackson, who had previously served on the City Council for nearly a decade, was appointed on Nov. 3 by counci lmembers to continue the remaining two years of Silvestrini's third term.

"I just want to say how grateful I am for the trust you've placed in me and the council has placed in me, in appointing me to this position," Jackson said after taking the oath.

Jeff Silvestrini, Millcreek's first mayor, who was instrumental in getting the city incorporated a decade ago, announced his retirement back in September due to health reasons.

The outgoing mayor offered what he called parting wisdom, accompanied by a couple of "city heirlooms" in the form of a yardstick and a bus. Both items, which he said were gifted to him, carried significant meaning related to running the city.

The bus, Silvestrini explained, signals the importance of placing the right people in the right positions and promoting from within.

"We've never been reluctant to promote from within, and that's an investment in people, and it's one of the most important things you can do as mayor," he said.

The yardstick carries the motto: "Never put that which matters most at the mercy of that which matters least."

Silvestrini said the items were gifted to him by former City Manager John Geilmann, who retired in 2020, and that it was time to pass them along to Millcreek's new mayor.

"I know that Cheri Jackson will serve this city well, and she will give this job her all," he said. "I had the opportunity to watch her for the last nine years, and I know that she always does that. She's going to be awesome. She's going to put the interest of the whole city first."

Jackson called her experience serving alongside Silvestrini as having the best mentor and example for not only how to be a public servant but also how to be a leader within the city.

Cheri Jackson is sworn-in as the new mayor of Millcreek on Monday. (Photo: Millcreek City)

"You've always had our staff's back; you've always had our police and fire at the forefront of your decisions, and our council, we have felt so supported by you," she added. "Your leadership and your example and how you've really forged relationships throughout the state has been amazing and been incredible for us as a brand-new city."

The remaining three members of the council also took a moment to offer heartfelt parting words to Silvestrini.

"I've already expressed to you how much your relationship has meant to me over the last nine years," Millcreek Councilwoman Sylvia Catten said. "And beyond missing you being our leader, all I can say is that we are so lucky to have been led by you."

Council members also expressed their gratitude for Silvestrini's leadership, contributions to the city's development and community programs.

One of Jackson's first orders of business as mayor was reading a proclamation honoring her predecessor's exemplary service, noting his significant regional influence and commitment to affordable housing and community inclusion.

"You're retired from this office, but you're not retired from us or from city hall, so we hope that you'll be active and involved as much as you want to be, as much as the time allows you to be," Jackson said.