Crews contain massive fire at under-construction apartments in Lehi

LEHI — A large fire broke out Sunday at an apartment complex under construction at the Point of the Mountain, sending thick black smoke and flames high into the air as witnesses reported hearing what may have been an explosion.

Lehi city officials announced crews contained the fire but will remain at the scene to monitor the structures overnight. No one was injured in the fire, and homes are not threatened. The cause remains under investigation.

"Please expect to continue to see smoke for a couple days," city officials said.

The fire was reported at 10:17 a.m. by a security guard on site. The project has 24-hour security, said Lehi Fire Chief Jeremy Craft. When firefighters arrived, several buildings were already in flames.

Wood Partners broke ground in March for Alta Vista, a 304-unit multifamily development at 5222 N. Mountain Point Blvd. and it was expected to be completed in 2027, the firm said in a news release earlier this year.

"These types of fires, all that open lumber, it's just prime to burn," Craft said.

More than 100 firefighters were working at the fire from departments throughout the area.

"This is what we call a 'y'all come fire' so anyone want to fight fire, come on down and help us out," the Lehi fire chief said.

Wind helped fire jump from building to building, he said.

Two cranes sustained serious heat damage, causing fears of the cranes' stability as crews worked at the scene.

Fire officials Sunday could not say whether the fire was suspicious or not. At some point, they might bring arson dogs on scene to sniff for fire accelerants.

At the height of the fire, Craft estimated crews were using 50,000 gallons of water per minute to battle the blaze. As the fire decreased, he estimated they were using 30,000 gallons per minute, and Craft said they needed to contact water managers about the usage.

Minuteman Drive was temporarily closed due to the fire response. With billowing smoke seen throughout the community, crowds of spectators headed to the area to watch as crews fought the blaze.

Massive massive fire in Utah County going on right now. An entire apartment structure, new construction. Totally engulfed. Fire engines just starting to arrive. pic.twitter.com/0FBp1rH3Py — Travis Cook Unsupervised (@travis_cook_) November 9, 2025

Contributing: Sicily Stanton, Curtis Booker