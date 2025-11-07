6A football quarterfinals: Skyridge blows past American Fork for semifinal berth

LEHI — Fate has landed on plenty of Skyridge receivers during the 2025 season, and in Friday night's 6A quarterfinal against a familiar foe, it was Talmage Oswald's turn.

The 5-foot-9 senior caught three of Kaneal Sweetwyne's four touchdown passes as the second-seeded Falcons cruised to a 56-29 win over seventh-seeded Region 3 rival American Fork.

Jaden Tahi added two rushing touchdowns, and Sweetwyne ran for another as Skyridge (9-2) jumped out to a 35-10 halftime lead and never looked back.

But Friday night was time for Oswald, who had 598 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games of his senior season, to shine.

"Tal had a great game today," Skyridge coach Justin Hemm said. "He's been steady for us, and I think across the board, one of the things we do is guys always have touches and catches. We have 3-4-5 guys right now who have 30-40 catches, and tonight Tal was able to make some big plays."

The Falcons will face another familiar foe in Lone Peak in next Friday's 6A semifinals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Three of the four semifinal spots were dominated by Region 3 opponents, with Corner Canyon's 56-14 quarterfinal win over Syracuse.

The Chargers will face Herriman, which held off rival Mountain Ridge 22-14 in the other 6A quarterfinal.

"The idea of playing at Rice-Eccles is always something we look for," Hemm said. "For us, we viewed this thing as kind of a four-team quadrant, and we wanted to be the team to come out of this quadrant. Now we'll reset, and we'll have another four-team quadrant that we're looking at."