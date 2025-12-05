BYU adds Lone Peak 4-star receivers Jaron, Kennan Pula to historic 2026 recruiting class

HIGHLAND — BYU's previously pledged 19-player early signing class of 2026, believed to be the top-rated class in program history, got even better Friday.

The two newest additions might have opponents seeing double.

Lone Peak wide receivers Jaron and Kennan Pula announced their commitment to BYU in an on-campus ceremony Friday, flipping the one-time UCLA commitments from Utah where the twin duo had been committed since July.

The brothers' pledges give BYU six of the top 11 players in the state, according to 247Sports. Utah signed the No. 1 prospect in Fremont two-way athlete Salesi Moa, and Corner Canyon offensive lineman Esun Tafa, the No. 3 recruit, is headed to USC.

But BYU's class starts at second-ranked Bott Mulitalo, the four-star offensive lineman from Lone Peak, and also includes No. 4 Brock Harris, the tight end from Pine View, as well as Nos. 5, 8, 9 and 11 in the recruiting service's rankings of top prospects in the state.

"There's great football in the state of Utah; we want to recruit here first," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said on the first day of the early signing period. "We want to take care of our backyard first; that's going to be key. A good number of our roster comes from the state of Utah.

"But we also want to make sure that look at other places for people that can fit what we're doing here."

Since the commitment to the Utes, Jaron Pula had proven to be one of the top receivers in the state, the No. 8-rated overall prospect in Utah by 247Sports with a 247Sports Composite rating of 0.9031, with recruiting interest from Colorado, Alabama and Arizona, among more than two dozen offers.

The Polynesian Bowl invite caught 57 passes for 834 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior at Lone Peak, helping the Knights to an 8-5 overall record and the 6A state championship game.

His twin brother Kennan is no less impressive, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound four-star two-way athlete by 247Sports who also excels in the defensive secondary. The No. 10 prospect in the state by 247Sports made viral headlines during the 6A playoffs with his one-handed, acrobatic interception against Skyridge that made the top play on SportsCenter's Top 10.

There also might be a little friendly sibling rivalry between the brothers with a similar list of offers.

"He didn't say anything," Kennan cheekily said of Jaron Pula's reaction to his viral moment. "I mean, I would probably be mad if he made that catch (too)."

The Pula twins add to an already top-tier recruiting class for BYU, one that ranked in the top-20 nationally by 247Sports and No. 2 in the Big 12 behind only Texas Tech.

Highlighted by former five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons out of Folsom, California — who dropped a star rating after he committed to BYU for some reason — the Cougars' current class is believed to be the best in program history, and the highest-rated since 247Sports began ranking prospects in 2000.