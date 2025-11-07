Washington's 2 INTs help Mountain Ridge defeat rival Herriman to advance to 6A semifinals

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

HERRIMAN — Mountain Ridge defeated Herriman for the second time this season, escaping a late comeback attempt from the Mustangs to win 22-14 and advance to the 6A semifinals.

"I first want to give credit to those guys," Mountain Ridge head coach Nick Robins said. "They're a very well coached, physical football team, and all the credit in the world. They had a great season, and coach (Matt) Rickards does a great job. We just felt like we just needed to replicate the physicality we came out with the last time, and I think we did that."

The Sentinels wasted no time and jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Their first touchdown came on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Jaxon Hunt to Kohen Cunningham, who had to snag the ball with one hand.

After getting a stop on defense, Mountain Ridge extended its drive with a fourth-and-4 conversion before Zach Ofisa punched in a 5-yard rushing touchdown on first and goal to give them their second touchdown.

Things nearly got worse for the Mustangs after Braylon Washington picked off Tyler Messer for his first of two interceptions on the night to set up Mountain Ridge with great field position.

But Aden Jensen helped prevent a three-score deficit when he forced Herriman into a takeaway after picking off a pass by Hunt that was deflected.

The Mustangs cut into the deficit as they took advantage of the Sentinels' turnover when Messer found Hayes Priest wide open after a beautiful play action fake for a 22-yard touchdown.

After a penalty on the defense on the point after, Rickards kept his offense out on the field to go for two; and despite bobbling the snap, Messer ran to the outside and took it in himself to make it 14-8.

After the break, Caden Runyon picked off Messer after the Mountain Ridge pass rush forced him to his left and he forced a ball on the sidelines.

The Sentinels couldn't take advantage again as Troy Ellermeier got an interception on a pass from Lincoln Twilley after Mountain Ridge tried running the Philly special on third down.

The Sentinels' defense held strong, forcing a quick three-and-out series from the Mustangs.

Mountain Ridge finally got on the board again after going two quarters without a score as Hunt found Aston Gates for a 15-yard touchdown. A toe-tap from Grayden Dumas in the back of the end zone gave the Sentinels a 22-8 lead with 7:27 remaining.

The Mustangs didn't go away quietly as Messer evaded tackles on a long run before Cole Uluave got him by his legs and possibly saved a touchdown. On the very next play, Felisi Felipe powered his way for a 44-yard rushing touchdown.

The Mustangs got the ball back with 1:16 left on their own 19-yard line with an opportunity to tie the game.

Any chance at completing the comeback was silenced when Washington intercepted Messer for the second time to help seal the win and send Mountain Ridge to Rice-Eccles Stadium where they will face Corner Canyon in the semifinals.

"I've been working all season, and I haven't had one yet till today," Washington said. "It's just hard work. We've always been rivals. So, you know, it's sweeter."

Mountain Ridge will take on Corner Canyon next Friday at 11 a.m. MST, with the winner moving on for a chance to play for the state title.