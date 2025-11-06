Gov. Cox orders flags flown at half-staff to honor former VP Dick Cheney

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 6, 2025 at 4:00 p.m.

 
Former Vice President Dick Cheney participates in the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas on April 25, 2013. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox ordered that flags be flown at half-staff to honor Cheney, who died Monday at age 84.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney participates in the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas on April 25, 2013. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox ordered that flags be flown at half-staff to honor Cheney, who died Monday at age 84. (David J. Phillip, Associated Press)

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox ordered that flags be lowered Thursday to honor former Vice President Dick Cheney, who died Monday at the age of 84.

Cox directed that flags be flown at half-staff immediately and remain lowered until sunset on the day Cheney is buried. The order applies only to state facilities, but the governor encouraged private citizens and businesses to follow suit.

Cheney served as vice president from 2001 to 2009 under President George W. Bush. He was a strong advocate for the 2003 invasion of Iraq and warned of the danger of Iraq's alleged stockpile of weapons of mass destruction. No such weapons were found.

Cox has not issued a direct statement in response to Cheney's passing, but the governor shared several statements on his personal X account, including one from Bush.

"Dick was a calm and steady presence in the White House amid great national challenges," the former president said. "He held to his convictions and prioritized the freedom and security of the American people. For those two terms in office, and throughout his remarkable career, Dick Cheney's service always reflected credit on the country he loved."

Bridger Beal-Cvetko is a reporter for KSL.com. He covers politics, Salt Lake County communities and breaking news. Bridger has worked for the Deseret News and graduated from Utah Valley University.
