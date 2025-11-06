Weber County students rise above challenges at problem-solving business competition

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

OGDEN — A record 160 students from 13 high schools across Utah competed for scholarships and cash prizes by solving real-world business problems at the WeberBiz Invitational High School Case Competition on Wednesday.

Every year, the Weber State University Goddard School of Business and Economics offers students interested in business the opportunity to compete for scholarships and prizes.

"This is only our second year doing this as a school, but I am pretty hopeful," said Dea Lindstrom, who attends Roy High School.

Her team was assigned a case from Wasatch Pharmacy, requiring them to devise a plan to decrease employee turnover and increase employee retention. Despite reduced preparation time due to an administrative issue, the team developed a strong executive summary and an "assist monetary reward system" to improve employee morale.

"Our chapter is pretty small compared to the other high schools; we came in with the attitude of 'let's do this,' and I am happy we actually got people to come and try their best," Lindstrom said.

Students competed for various scholarships of up to $1,000 and cash prizes, funded by local businesses. In addition to students from Roy High, groups also came from Weber and Fremont High Schools.

Yllka Islami, a sophomore at Roy High, said the pressure was intense. Her team was first to compete and was assigned to a case presented by The Picklr.

"It is pickleball, and their services include people using their facilities," Islami said. "They wanted us to tell them how they should market toward a younger audience, since their current demographic is about 18 to 25, but they want to put that also into the 13 to 18 age range."

Neither team from Roy High made it to the finals, but the students remained positive and spoke about their future endeavors and why they chose to compete.

"My ultimate goal wasn't really for the scholarship," Islami said. "I'm considering law or business, and I feel like these competitions are really helpful because we get to work on real-world examples of business problems. … So it shows us what we would be doing if we go into this career field."

Figueroa joined the challenge, initially on a whim, drawn by the promise of extra credit. The experience, however, quickly became much more meaningful. "And it's been really fun to learn more about the business side of things and to help market things. It's a good learning experience."

"I like the projects because it really focuses on team building and teamwork," said Aaron Yardley, who also attends Roy High. "These events allow us to practice our teamworking skills, and then they also allow us to network."

The students' genuine enthusiasm and participation were the most rewarding aspects for Anaiya Grether, an event ambassador.

"I can see that they're actually learning and actively trying to be out there in the world," she said. "And it's really nice to me to see that and also be able to be a part of them, and have them maybe recognize me next year when they come back."