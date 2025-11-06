Ogden man charged with kidnapping, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

OGDEN — An Ogden man faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor who had allegedly run away from her home in Cottonwood Heights.

Ogden police arrested Jose Rodriguez Cid, 21, on Tuesday and he was charged on Wednesday in 2nd District Court in Ogden with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and unlawful sexual conduct stemming from his alleged involvement with a 14-year-old girl. He also faces charges of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, and unlawful kissing of a minor, a class A misdemeanor.

"The victim was found to be a runaway from Cottonwood Heights and was not supposed to be with Jose. The victim's father reported the victim as a runaway to the police in Cottonwood Heights," reads the police booking affidavit in the case.

Rodriguez allegedly admitted to having sex with the girl in Ogden and kissing her, according to the affidavit. The girl's father had earlier reached out to him, asking him to bring her home. In response, Rodriguez disposed of his phone so the man couldn't contact him, the affidavit says.