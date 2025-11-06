Utah directs $21M to help spur 38 outdoor recreation projects in the state

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of outdoor recreation projects planned across Utah are receiving a boost from the state.

The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation on Wednesday announced it will partially fund 38 projects that enhance outdoor recreation or the outdoor recreation experience, through $21 million from its Outdoor Recreation Initiative grant program.

Eight projects received at least $1 million, including as much as $2.5 million for statewide outdoor recreation planning. The seven others are:

$1.5 million toward the Mapleton City/South Valley Regional Bike Park in Mapleton.

$1.48 million toward an enhancement project for Fishlake Basin.

$1.46 million toward new infrastructure at the Snowland Recreation and Education Area in Sanpete County.

$1.12 million toward an enhancement project at Loyds Lake near Monticello.

$1.06 million toward the expansion of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in Cache County.

$1 million toward the acquisition of land for a regional park in Bluffdale.

$1 million toward the redesign and construction of Little Creek Campground in Rich County.

All of the state's regions received some outdoor recreation funding. Other notable grants include $600,000 toward the study and design of City Creek daylighting along the Folsom Trail in Salt Lake City and $500,000 toward the creation of the Coal Creek Campground in Cedar City.

A full list of project recipients can be found on the division's website.

The program is now in its third year, helping federal, state and local entities fund outdoor projects. Project funds come from the Outdoor Adventure Infrastructure Fund, a state account that the Utah Legislature approved after creating the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation in 2022.

"These projects are investments in Utah's future. Through the Outdoor Recreation Initiative, we're empowering communities to build lasting recreation infrastructure and foster stewardship and sustainability at the regional level," said Patrick Morrison, the division's grant program director. "The impact of these projects will be felt for generations."