Utah's housing shortage is pushing families out: Here's what people can do about it

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

For generations, Utah has been known as a place where families can put down roots, buy a home, and stay close to one another. But that way of life is slipping further out of reach.

In 2001, home prices in Utah started climbing, and they haven't stopped. Since then, the median home price has risen nearly 300 percent, and Utah now ranks as the ninth most expensive housing market in the nation.

The numbers reveal a simple truth: Families can no longer keep up.

Photo: Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

The math doesn't add up

Economists agree that a healthy household should spend no more than 30 percent of its income on housing. Today, Utah families spend about 66 percent, more than double that threshold.

That imbalance affects more than budgets. It determines whether young adults can stay in Utah after graduation, whether parents can help their kids buy their first home, and whether seniors can afford to remain in their communities.

Homeownership has long been one of the most reliable ways to build wealth. In Utah, the average homeowner's net worth is roughly $396,000, compared to renters, it's closer to $10,000. Without affordable pathways to ownership, that wealth gap will continue to widen, creating long-term economic divides that are hard to close.

A shortage that hurts everyone

According to projections from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, Utah is on track to be 153,000 homes short of meeting demand by the year 2030.

The shortage isn't only an issue for first-time buyers. When entry-level homes are scarce, families stay longer in rentals, driving up prices for others. Employers struggle to attract and retain workers who can't find nearby housing. Communities lose the next generation to out-of-state opportunities.

The ripple effect touches nearly every Utahn, regardless of income or stage of life.

Why it's happening

Housing affordability is a complex issue. Factors like interest rates, land availability, and construction costs all play a part. But one lever rises above the rest — supply.

Simply put, there aren't enough homes. And when demand outpaces supply, prices surge.

Addressing that imbalance means making it easier to build the types of homes Utah families actually need: Starter homes, duplexes, townhomes, and small-lot single-family housing. It means encouraging smart zoning reform, streamlining permits, and cutting unnecessary red tape.

These changes take time and cooperation, but they work. As more housing becomes available, prices stabilize and opportunities grow.

A Collaborative Path Forward

Housing decisions aren't made in Washington, they're made right here at home. Zoning ordinances, development approvals, and housing priorities are decided at the local level, which means every community in Utah plays a role in shaping affordability.

That's why Utah Workforce Housing Advocacy, (UWHA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to promoting education, policy, and community collaboration around housing affordability.

Through its statewide Demand More Supply initiative, UWHA is making it easier for everyday Utahns to take action. The campaign provides clear, local tools to contact city and county officials, voice support for smart housing policies, and help community leaders plan responsibly for growth. Real progress starts when residents and decision-makers work together.

Public-private partnerships are already showing promise. Utah's legislature and governor recently started construction of 35,000 homes over five years, a major step toward closing the gap. But sustainable success will require ongoing awareness and engagement at every level.

Real progress starts when residents and decision-makers work together. Every conversation, city meeting, and letter sent helps move Utah closer to a future where housing is attainable for all.

Keeping Utah's Promise

Utah's growth isn't slowing down and in a great state like Utah, growth is inevitable. A strong economy, good schools, and vibrant communities continue to draw people here. The real challenge isn't growth itself, it's ensuring that those who already call Utah home can still afford to stay.

The choice facing the state isn't whether growth happens, but how well it's managed. Building enough homes to meet demand is key to preserving Utah's values: Strong families, close-knit neighborhoods, and opportunity for the next generation.

Every home built, every policy updated, and every voice added to the conversation brings the state one step closer to lasting affordability.

To learn more about Utah's housing shortage and how to help shape solutions, visit DemandMoreSupply.com. Together, we can keep Utah a place where families don't just dream of owning a home — they actually can.