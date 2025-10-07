Police, animal control workers remove dozens of cats from Cottonwood Heights home

By Andrew Adams, KSL-TV | Updated - Oct. 8, 2025 at 9:20 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

 
Save Story
Police, animal control workers remove dozens of cats from Cottonwood Heights home

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Police removed 30 cats from a Cottonwood Heights home due to unhealthy conditions.
  • Animal control attempting to trapping another 20 feral cats from the same location for safety.
  • Health department closed the home; owner to find temporary housing during cleanup.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Police on Wednesday removed dozens of cats from a home after they said officers found conditions so unhealthy that the homeowner couldn't be allowed back until there was a comprehensive cleanup.

According to the Cottonwood Heights Police Department, 30 domesticated cats were removed from a house located near 1400 East and 6800 South, and animal control workers were working to trap an additional 20 feral cats.

Sgt. Gary Young said it appeared cat waste had accumulated inside the home for over a decade.

He said health department workers decided to close the house to occupancy due to the conditions.

"When it's unkempt, it then accumulates and then becomes more and more of a hazard, where cats can be unhealthy," Young said. "There can be other vermin or other creatures that might want to inhabit the same area, such as rats, and so it becomes a little more difficult, a little more untenable to be able to maintain a living condition when you're in — I guess a better word is a cat house."

Litters for animals outside a home in Cottonwood Heights, Wednesday. Animal control and police removed dozens of cats from a home so unhealthy, the homeowner won't be allowed back until it's completely cleaned up.
Litters for animals outside a home in Cottonwood Heights, Wednesday. Animal control and police removed dozens of cats from a home so unhealthy, the homeowner won't be allowed back until it's completely cleaned up. (Photo: Andrew Adams, KSL-TV)

Young said the woman had not licensed any of the cats and had not secured a permit to house so many.

Under the city code, Young said individual homes are allowed to have up to three cats.

Police said the cats at least appeared to be in decent health.

"And it's really hard," Young said. "She's caring for cats; she loves cats, (and) cats need a home. She's feeding them, providing them water and shelter, and so she's doing the right thing for the cats, but in the wrong way."

Young said officers hoped to adopt out the domesticated cats, and the feral cats would be spayed and neutered before being released back into the wild of Cottonwood Heights.

Police said they were working with health officials and Adult Protective Services to find a place for the woman to stay while her home remains uninhabitable.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahSalt Lake CountyPolice & Courts
Andrew Adams, KSL-TVAndrew Adams
Andrew Adams is an award-winning journalist and reporter for KSL-TV. For two decades, he's covered a variety of stories for KSL, including major crime, politics and sports.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  