Police arrest man accused of attacking woman walking home in West Valley City

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com | Posted - Sept. 26, 2025 at 7:34 p.m.

 
A man was arrested Thursday and accused of assaulting and sexually abusing a woman, a stranger, as she was walking home at night in West Valley City.

A man was arrested Thursday and accused of assaulting and sexually abusing a woman, a stranger, as she was walking home at night in West Valley City. (Jinga, Shutterstock)

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • West Valley police arrested Samuel Lucky Imoa Aniseko in connection with an attack on a stranger.
  • A 22-year-old woman was assaulted after getting off a bus at night.

WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley police have arrested a man who they say committed a terrifying attack of a woman he did not know after she had just gotten off a bus at night and was walking home alone.

Samuel Lucky Imoa Aniseko, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Thursday for investigation of two counts of forcible sexual abuse, robbery and aggravated assault.

About 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 27, a 22-year-old woman called 911 to report she had just been attacked by a stranger. The woman was strangled and police "observed blood across (her) face, saw scratch marks on her cheeks and her nose, (she) had dried blood on her chin, and a scratch mark across her throat. (She) had scratch marks and bruising across her jaw, and both of (her) hands were swollen and had dried blood on them," according to a police booking affidavit.

The woman told police she had just gotten off a bus on Redwood Road and was walking near 3700 South when "she began to hear footsteps behind her," the affidavit states.

The woman says she turned around and a man began to assault her, "using both his fists and began to punch her face and head. (She) fell to the ground and the male began to kick her with both his feet on her face and shoulders," according to the affidavit. She said the man was also "attempting to take her clothes off," and she began to scream.

The woman pushed and kicked the man to get him off of her and then ran away. Her wallet and phone were stolen by the man, police say. She told investigators that she "had never seen this male and did not know him."

West Valley police canvassed the area looking for surveillance video from businesses and security cameras. In one video, a man believed to be the attacker was seen talking to someone in a car at a nearby apartment complex, the affidavit says. Detectives located the car and were able to identify Aniseko as a suspect following a series of interviews with different people.

On Wednesday, police obtained a search warrant for a DNA swab from Aniseko. On Thursday, police say the woman picked out Aniseko from a photo lineup and he was arrested.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Pat Reavy interned with KSL NewsRadio in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL NewsRadio, Deseret News or KSL.com since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

