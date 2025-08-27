Man pleads guilty to attempted murder in 2020 Missionary Training Center shooting

PROVO — A Boise man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to attempted murder, admitting to firing shots at the Provo Missionary Training Center, specifically at an occupied guard booth, five years ago.

Dallin William Litster, 27, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, a second-degree felony, and five counts of felony discharge of a firearm for shooting in the direction of a person, a third-degree felony.

In his statement supporting the plea, Litster admitted that he had fired nine rounds at the security booth. It said the guard "had to jump to the ground to keep from getting shot."

A press release from the Provo Police Department on Wednesday said the agency responded to the shots-fired call in the early morning of Aug. 3, 2020, and found bullets had shattered the glass window and hit the desk and the computer in the booth. The guard had some injuries from broken glass.

It said security footage showed a man in a light-colored SUV leave his vehicle and shoot at the booth with a handgun, but they were unable to identify him. Later, in May of 2024, a deputy from Twin Falls, Idaho, said that while transporting Litster, he made admissions about the shooting.

Provo detectives were able to connect him to a vehicle that matched the footage and a handgun. They said during the fall semester of 2020, Litster had rented a room in Provo and was enrolled at UVU, but he returned to Idaho shortly after the incident.

"Provo Police Department extends our appreciation to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office. Without their deputy's follow-through and documentation of the utterances made by Litster during transportation, the case would likely have remained unsolved," the police statement said.

It also thanked the BYU Police Department for its help in the investigation.

Litster was initially charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge of attempted murder was reduced from a first-degree felony to a second-degree felony as a result of a plea deal, and the two other charges were replaced with the five felony charges of discharging a firearm.

As part of the plea, Litster agreed not to contest a recommendation to the judge that sentences for each charge run consecutively.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 7.