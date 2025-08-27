Locals in the NFL: Here are the former Utahns on the NFL's 32 rosters at deadline

AROUND THE SHIELD — Thanks to former Utah linebacker Karene Reid, a longstanding Denver Broncos tradition remains in place.

The former Timpview High standout went from an undrafted rookie free agent to the Broncos' initial 53-man roster after Tuesday, marking the 21st time in 22 seasons that at least one undrafted rookie free agent has made the full squad following training camp.

"I say it all the time, it's about the right 53," Broncos head coach Sean Payton told the Denver media after the roster reveal. "It's an imperfect business sometimes, but getting the right 53 is really important."

In three preseason games, the 25-year-old linebacker out of American Fork totaled eight tackles, including one tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, a fumble recovery and an interception over the middle of a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Karene Reid with the SECOND interception of the day for the Broncos defense 🔒#BroncosCountry



A two-time All-Pac-12 selection who started 39 of his 43 games at Utah, Reid will provide depth at inside linebacker, a group headlined by Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton, while also seeing time on special teams.

Reid is a player Payton told the Denver Post he viewed as "a draftable player" who chose to sign a free-agent contract in large part due to Denver's track record of signing undrafted free agents.

The Broncos signed Reid to a three-year, $2.98 million contract on May 9, according to Spotrac.

A few former local high school and college football players from the state of Utah made a roster but won't be available immediately. Former BYU defensive end Tyler Batty survived the cuts, for example, but was put on the Minnesota Vikings' injured reserve-designated to return list.

That means the former Payson High star who signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent at outside linebacker must miss at least the first four games of the season. Teams can designate up to eight players for return from injured reserve during the regular season (plus two more if a team makes the playoffs).

Similarly, former BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson will start the year on the 49ers' injured reserve list after a forearm injury during the preseason. Former BYU quarterback-turned-tight end Taysom Hill will start the season on the New Orleans Saints' physically unable to perform list.

Players who start the season on the PUP list will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Locals in the NFL

Post-deadline day free agent/practice squad tracker Not every player that makes one of the NFL's 53-man rosters by deadline day sticks with the roster through the season, and not every waived player's career is over.

With the moves, 57 players who played high school or college football in the state of Utah made an initial 53-man roster across the team's 32 teams.

The list includes 19 players from Utah, 16 from BYU, four from Utah State, three from Weber State, two from Southern Utah, and at least 11 who played high school football in the state before going elsewhere for college.

The list may be adjusted in the coming days as rosters are cemented before the NFL's opening weekend beginning Sept. 5.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) celebrates after running in a a 2-point conversion in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Photo: Jacob Kupferman, Associated Press)

From initial 53-man rosters

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU

Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho)

Baltimore Ravens

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU

Buffalo Bills

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State

Cole Bishop, S, Utah

Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech)

Carolina Panthers

Brady Christensen, OG, BYU/Bountiful High

Cleveland Browns

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah

Winston Reid, LB, Weber State/Copper Hills High (IR-designated for return)

Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah/Murray

Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High (via Oregon)

Cincinnati Bengals

Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press)

Denver Broncos

Garrett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake

Jonah Elliss, OLB, Utah

Karene Reid, LB, Utah/Timpview

Detroit Lions

Sione Vaki, RB, Utah

Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon)

Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High

Chris Brooks, RB, BYU

Houston Texans

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham (via Stanford)

Indianapolis Colts

Blake Freeland, OT, BYU/Herriman High

Las Vegas Raiders

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman High

Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Corner Canyon High (via Oregon)

Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High

Los Angeles Chargers

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame)

Andre James, OC, Herriman High (via UCLA)

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons, left, and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua greet each other during a training camp scrimmage, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Oxnard, Calif. (Photo: Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press)

Minnesota Vikings

Tyler Batty, DE, BYU/Payson High* (injured reserve)

New York Giants

Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon/Roy High (via Ole Miss)

New York Jets

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham High (via USC)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High (via Oklahoma State)

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU

Jakob Robinson, CB, BYU/Utah State/Orem High* (injured reserve)

Seattle Seahawks

Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) hands off the ball to running back Cam Skattebo (44) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo: Frank Franklin II, Associated Press)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah (Traded Wednesday morning)

Kansas City Chiefs

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU/Orem High

Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon)

New England Patriots

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High

New Orleans Saints

Rashid Shaheed, WR/PR/KR, Weber State

Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton High

Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah (traded from Broncos)

Taysom Hill, TE, BYU (physically unable to perform list)

Miami Dolphins

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon High

Tennessee Titans

Gabe Jeudy-Lally, CB, BYU (via Tennessee)

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High

Washington Commanders

Matt Gay, K, Utah/UVU/Orem High

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State