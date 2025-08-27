Locals in the NFL: Here are the former Utahns on the NFL's 32 rosters at deadline

AROUND THE SHIELD — Thanks to former Utah linebacker Karene Reid, a longstanding Denver Broncos tradition remains in place.
The former Timpview High standout went from an undrafted rookie free agent to the Broncos' initial 53-man roster after Tuesday, marking the 21st time in 22 seasons that at least one undrafted rookie free agent has made the full squad following training camp.
"I say it all the time, it's about the right 53," Broncos head coach Sean Payton told the Denver media after the roster reveal. "It's an imperfect business sometimes, but getting the right 53 is really important."
In three preseason games, the 25-year-old linebacker out of American Fork totaled eight tackles, including one tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, a fumble recovery and an interception over the middle of a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Karene Reid with the SECOND interception of the day for the Broncos defense 🔒#BroncosCountry— Denver Sports 104.3 (@DenSports1043) August 10, 2025
pic.twitter.com/5O7DK9lU3B
A two-time All-Pac-12 selection who started 39 of his 43 games at Utah, Reid will provide depth at inside linebacker, a group headlined by Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton, while also seeing time on special teams.
Reid is a player Payton told the Denver Post he viewed as "a draftable player" who chose to sign a free-agent contract in large part due to Denver's track record of signing undrafted free agents.
The Broncos signed Reid to a three-year, $2.98 million contract on May 9, according to Spotrac.
A few former local high school and college football players from the state of Utah made a roster but won't be available immediately. Former BYU defensive end Tyler Batty survived the cuts, for example, but was put on the Minnesota Vikings' injured reserve-designated to return list.
That means the former Payson High star who signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent at outside linebacker must miss at least the first four games of the season. Teams can designate up to eight players for return from injured reserve during the regular season (plus two more if a team makes the playoffs).
Similarly, former BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson will start the year on the 49ers' injured reserve list after a forearm injury during the preseason. Former BYU quarterback-turned-tight end Taysom Hill will start the season on the New Orleans Saints' physically unable to perform list.
Players who start the season on the PUP list will miss at least the first four games of the season.
Locals in the NFL
With the moves, 57 players who played high school or college football in the state of Utah made an initial 53-man roster across the team's 32 teams.
The list includes 19 players from Utah, 16 from BYU, four from Utah State, three from Weber State, two from Southern Utah, and at least 11 who played high school football in the state before going elsewhere for college.
The list may be adjusted in the coming days as rosters are cemented before the NFL's opening weekend beginning Sept. 5.
From initial 53-man rosters
Atlanta Falcons
- Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU
- Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
- Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho)
Baltimore Ravens
- Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU
Buffalo Bills
- Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
- Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State
- Cole Bishop, S, Utah
- Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech)
Carolina Panthers
- Brady Christensen, OG, BYU/Bountiful High
Cleveland Browns
- Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah
- Winston Reid, LB, Weber State/Copper Hills High (IR-designated for return)
Chicago Bears
- Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
- Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah/Murray
- Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High (via Oregon)
Cincinnati Bengals
- Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU
Denver Broncos
- Garrett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake
- Jonah Elliss, OLB, Utah
- Karene Reid, LB, Utah/Timpview
Detroit Lions
- Sione Vaki, RB, Utah
- Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon)
Green Bay Packers
- Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
- Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High
- Chris Brooks, RB, BYU
Houston Texans
- Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham (via Stanford)
Indianapolis Colts
- Blake Freeland, OT, BYU/Herriman High
Las Vegas Raiders
- Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman High
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Corner Canyon High (via Oregon)
Los Angeles Rams
- Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High
Los Angeles Chargers
- Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame)
- Andre James, OC, Herriman High (via UCLA)
Minnesota Vikings
- Tyler Batty, DE, BYU/Payson High* (injured reserve)
New York Giants
- Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon/Roy High (via Ole Miss)
New York Jets
- Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham High (via USC)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High (via Oklahoma State)
- Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah
San Francisco 49ers
- Fred Warner, LB, BYU
- Jakob Robinson, CB, BYU/Utah State/Orem High* (injured reserve)
Seattle Seahawks
- Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
- Tim Patrick, WR, Utah (Traded Wednesday morning)
Kansas City Chiefs
- Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU/Orem High
- Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
- Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon)
New England Patriots
- Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High
New Orleans Saints
- Rashid Shaheed, WR/PR/KR, Weber State
- Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton High
- Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah (traded from Broncos)
- Taysom Hill, TE, BYU (physically unable to perform list)
Miami Dolphins
- Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon High
Tennessee Titans
- Gabe Jeudy-Lally, CB, BYU (via Tennessee)
- Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High
Washington Commanders
- Matt Gay, K, Utah/UVU/Orem High
- Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State