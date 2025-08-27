High school football player of the week: Bear River RB Rigdon Vonk

SALT LAKE CITY — In what was the most lopsided contest this past Friday night, Bear River crushed Cottonwood 77-0 to claim their first win of the season.

Despite fireworks from the entire offense, there was one performance that stood above the rest. Rigdon Vonk not only scored his first rushing touchdown of his career, he scored five of them.

Because of his breakout performance in dominating fashion, Vonk was named this week's KSL.com high school football player of the week, which is presented with support by Cafe Rio.

Vonk totaled 67 rushing yards on just seven carries in the win.

Five touchdowns on just seven carries is a productive stat line, but that wasn't all; he added an 85-yard receiving touchdown from quarterback Jaxson Theurer to give him a total of six touchdowns in the game. And all six of his touchdowns came in the first half of Bear River's shutout victory.

Vonk's rushing touchdowns included a 4-yard run, 31-yard run, another 4-yard run, 2-yard run, and a 22-yard run. He displayed a quick burst out of the backfield and excellent ball carrier vision for his age.

His is just a sophomore and he is already putting up numbers that are straight out of a video game while being one of the younger players in varsity football this year.

"I'm just so grateful to be able to play football with this team and for a coach that gave me a chance to play varsity as a sophomore," Vonk said. "I have older brothers that have helped me become a better athlete over the years. This was a great game for our team and I hope we have several more wins this season."

Vonk and Bear River will look to keep the offense rolling on Thursday as they take on Box Elder (2-0) on the road.