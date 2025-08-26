Patrick Kinahan: Good seasons ahead for local FBS football teams? 2 out of 3 ain't bad

SALT LAKE CITY — The annual college football predictions column presents a different kind of challenge, based on all the newness for each of three in-state.

Each of them brings intrigue into the season, with the individual team's potential creating a level of anticipation and excitement. The possibilities are there, both greatness and disappointment.

The same goes for the Big 12, which may lack a dominant team but offers the depth that legitimately could have half the conference vying for the conference championship. Let's start with the two local Big 12 teams and then finish with the Mountain West's Utah State.

BYU Cougars

The Cougars went bold, choosing to start a first-year freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier. Never in program history has BYU began a season with such inexperience at the game's most important position.

But it makes sense, considering the program's Big 12 affiliation has changed the nature of scheduling. The easier games are early, giving Bachmeier preparation time for the grueling nine-game conference slate.

All eyes are on Bachmeier, but the team's success won't rest on him. Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick went public in guaranteeing that BYU will have a strong running back, led by a (hopefully) healthy LJ Martin.

Aside from Chase Roberts, who is a proven commodity at receiver, Bachmeier has several options to distribute the football that includes his brother, Tiger. Carsen Ryan also is an improvement at tight end over recent years.

Staying with the confidence theme, defensive coordinator Jay Hill has highlighted the line's ability to rush the passer. Strong at linebackers, the Cougars will need to pressure the quarterback to assist the secondary in defending against an array of outstanding Big 12 passers.

Following up an 11-2 season is always hard, so don't expect a repeat. More along the likes of 8-4 is more likely or maybe one game better or worse.

Utah Utes

Trying to name the starting 11 on offense and defense is virtually impossible now that the Utes have refused to release a depth chart. OK, not really, but it's fun to play along with the silliness.

Trying to one-up the Big 12, which will require an injury report for conference games, coach Kyle Whittingham refused to list the starters for the season-opener against UCLA, which is a nonconference game. Gamesmanship aside, the only thing that matters is the Utes have enough talent to contend for conference championship.

Long before taking one snap for Utah, transfer quarterback Devon Dampier breathed new life into an offense that struggled to make a first down last season. The dynamic runner is the type of athlete Whittingham has dreaded defending over the years.

The offensive line, anchored by NFL prospects Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, has enough talent to allow the running game to flourish. Nothing new there for the Utes, who churn out 1,000-yard rushers seemingly with ease.

The question, as always, is the throw game, as Whittingham calls it. Lack of success through the air has hindered the Utes for years and this season may be no different.

On the flip side, expect another strong performance out of the defense. The plug-and-play method will characterize the up-front guys, who will be backed by stalwarts at linebacker and in the secondary.

It all boils down to Dampier, whose passing numbers need to improve over last season for New Mexico. Assuming he'll be better in his second season under new coordinator Jason Beck, the Utes have a shot to win seven conference games. But if he struggles, 8-4 might be more realistic.

Utah State Aggies

Never doubt Bronco Mendenhall's ability to rebuild downtrodden programs. His track record of improvement at BYU, Virginia and New Mexico is impeccable.

He'll, again, have heavy lifting this season with the Aggies, who were beset by a host of problems during a chaotic last year. Losing talent through graduation and the transfer portal, Mendenhall overhauled the roster by bringing in some 70 new players.

Like Utah, Mendenhall also is not releasing a depth chart for the purpose of retaining a competitive advantage. He praised the team's depth, saying it was better than expected, meaning positions are open.

Expect Mendenhall to have success, but it may take time. Top shelf for the Aggies is qualifying for a bowl game, but 5-7 is a safer pick.