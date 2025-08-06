What's coming to Amazon Prime in August

SALT LAKE CITY — The Amazon Prime original series "Butterfly" is among the many titles hitting the streaming service in August.

The six-episode spy thriller "explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage," according to the Prime Announcement. It's about a U.S. intelligence operative who faces the consequences of an "impossible decision" while living in South Korea.

The protagonist of "Butterfly" is played by Daniel Dae Kim, and the series hits Prime on Aug. 13.

Other titles new to the service are a three-part docuseries on the journey of WNBA legend Diana Taurasi and a five-episode documentary on NFL serial winner Tom Brady's latest venture: the purchase of 150-year-old soccer club Birmingham City, based in England.

Here's a look at all the movie and series titles coming to the Amazon Prime streaming service in August.

Aug. 1

"30 Rock," Seasons 1-7

"A Guy Thing"

"Big Fat Liar"

"Blow Out"

"Build in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues" (premiere)

"Cape Fear"

"Conan the Barbarian"

"Conan the Destroyer"

"Death Becomes Her"

"Death Race"

"Duck You Sucker – A First Full of Dynamite"

"Hazlo como hombre"

"Hercules" (2014)

"Howard the Duck"

"King Solomon's Mines"

"Lady Chatterly's Lover"

"Lone Survivor"

"Love Actually"

"Maid in Manhattan"

"Mermaids"

"Miami Vice"

"Mr. Mom"

"Navy SEALS"

"NWSL: Chicago Stars FC vs. Gotham FC" (live event)

"ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis" (live event)

"Only the Brave"

"Out of Time"

"Over the Top"

"Overboard"

"Pulp Fiction"

"Raging Bull"

"Ranchlands," Season 1

"Red Dragon"

"Sixteen Candles"

"Sleepover"

"Something New"

"Sigmata"

"The Alamo"

"The Battle of Britain"

"The Return of the Living Dead"

"The Strangers"

"Transformers" (2007)

"Transformers: Dark of the Moon"

"Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen"

"Uptown Girls"

"Walking Tall"

"Walking Tall: The Payback"

"Wrath of Man"

Yours, Mine & Ours"

Aug. 2

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"

Aug. 6

"My Dead Boyfriend"

"The Pickup" (premiere)

Aug. 7

"Taurasi" (premiere)

Aug. 8

"NWSL: Utah Royals vs. KC Current" (live event)

Aug. 11

"Father Stu"

Aug. 13

"Butterfly," Season 1 (series premiere)

"Run the Tide"

"Sausage Party: Foodtopia," Season 2 (season premiere)

Aug. 15

"Betty la Fea: La Historia Continua," Season 2 (season premiere)

"NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. Louisville FC" (live event)

"The Siege at Thorn High" (premiere)

Aug. 16

"Creed"

Aug. 18

"Homefront"

Aug. 20

"Pocket Listing"

"The Map that Leads to You" (premiere)

Aug. 21

"Thursday Night Football: New York Giants vs New England Patriots" (live event)

Aug. 22

"007: Road to a Million," Season 2 (season premiere)

"NWSL: Chicago Stars FC vs. NC Courage" (live event)

"The Intern"

"Wolf Man"

Aug. 25

"Upload," Season 4 (season premiere)

Aug. 27

"The Terminal List: Dark Wolf" (series premiere)

Aug. 29

"Last Breath"

"NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC" (live event)

Aug. 30