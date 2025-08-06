California man arrested in Salt Lake City less than 2 months after release

SALT LAKE CITY — A California man recently placed on probation after being convicted of fleeing from police in Utah has been arrested again for allegedly brandishing handguns in public.

Mahaddie Ishraezeliq Underwood, 25, whose hometown is listed in court documents as Antioch, California, was arrested Monday by Salt Lake police for investigation of two counts of being a restricted person in possession of a gun, providing false information to police and marijuana possession.

Monday evening, police pulled over Underwood after receiving a 911 call about a man "wearing all black clothing brandishing two small handguns at approximately 1490 W. North Temple," a police booking affidavit states.

Officers located Underwood, who matched the description given by witnesses and was driving a car that also matched eyewitness accounts, and pulled him over.

"When officers cleared the vehicle, a black handgun was seen in plain view under the driver seat," according to he affidavit. "This handgun, as well as another handgun that was underneath the passenger seat, were retrieved. Magazines for one of these guns were also found behind the rear driver's side seat."

A small bag of marijuana was also seized.

Underwood was arrested last fall when he sent a random text asking who wanted to buy marijuana. The text was received by a Wasatch County sheriff's deputy who went along with the offer and arranged for the drug deal to be completed.

But when Underwood and another man arrived and the designated meeting place and discovered deputies were waiting to arrest them, they hit a police patrol car with their car and sped away. Underwood was arrested at the end of a short chase.

Although he was originally charged with aggravated assault targeting law enforcement resulting in injury, a first-degree felony, as well as other crimes, he was convicted of a single count of failing to stop for police, a third-degree felony.

Underwood was sentenced to three years of probation in June and released from the Wasatch County Jail. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 23 for failing to follow the terms of his probation, according to court records.